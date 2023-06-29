Colleen Hoover outsold the Bible last year. If you’d told her that 12 years ago, she never would’ve written a book

At 9:30 a.m., the bookworms sat quietly in their seats. At their sides were rolling carts filled to the brim with hardcovers and paperbacks, Tetris-style; turquoise and neon pink lanyards dangled from their necks. Some were local to the Dallas-Fort Worth area while others had traveled from as far as Alaska and London to get a peek at the literary world’s author of the moment: Colleen Hoover.

So when Hoover stepped onto the stage of the Book Bonanza festival in Grapevine, Texas, on June 23, those hundreds of hushed readers erupted into sudden, ear-piercing cheers and applause.

For the uninitiated, to date, Hoover has sold upwards of 20 million copies of her books, according to Circana Bookscan. At this story's publication time, three of Hoover’s books were in the top 10 of The New York Times fiction bestseller list. And last year alone, she sold more than 8.6 million print copies of her books. That’s more copies sold than J.K. Rowling, James Patterson, Stephen King and John Grisham — combined. In fact, also according to Bookscan, there were more Colleen Hoover books sold in 2022 than copies of the Bible.

Jenna Bush Hager interviews Colleen Hoover on June 23, 2023 in Grapevine, Texas. Nitashia Johnson for TODAY

While the 43-year-old should be a household name, she’s famously...avoided fame, and is not shy about being media shy. But for the 2023 Book Bonanza — the festival she founded with her two sisters that’s become known as the “ComicCon of reading” — she agreed to sit down with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager, a fellow book lover and Texan Sagittarius: first, at a morning panel open to the public, then for a 45-minute interview at a local steakhouse that was captured for TODAY.

Throughout the day, it was clear that Hoover is still in awe of her sudden rockstar author status. Her blonde hair and bright blue eyes shone beneath the lights of TODAY’s set, and she was quiet before the shoot began. When she finally did speak, her Texan drawl exuded a calm and friendly energy.

“My goal was, ‘Oh, I hope I write a book someday.’ That’s as far as it went. You know, I just wanted to sit down, get an idea, write a book, maybe someone would read it,” Hoover said. “Actually thinking about having a book that was on The New York Times (bestseller list) was not even in my brain.”

From small town to big screen

The beats of Hoover’s biography have been repeated many times — perhaps because their twists of fortune sound like...well, something right out of a Colleen Hoover novel.

But Jenna couldn’t wait to dive in, buzzing with energy as she asked Hoover about growing up in her hometown of Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Hoover shared the tale of the moment she knew she wanted to be a writer: when she saw her sister come home from school and write their address on the wall of their shared bedroom. A young Hoover was overwhelmed with the desire to learn the alphabet and write. A year later, the first Colleen Hoover story was born: “Mystery Bob,” about an investigator searching for five golden rings.

Still, writing, while a dream, wasn’t the practical route. Hoover gave Jenna “major props” for becoming a journalist; while she briefly considered majoring in journalism in college, she “got the idea of writing for a career out of (her) head” once she started her family at age 20.

“I realized early on that I needed to feed my children, because I started having kids young. I married young. I was in college while I was a mom and working full-time,” she told Jenna. “And I thought, ‘Wow, I need a career that’s more practical around where we live.’ And so I majored in social work and loved it.”