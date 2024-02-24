A ‘Devil Wears Prada’ reunion, Pedro Pascal’s speech and more highlights from the 2024 SAG Awards

People feel seen by Anne Hathaway's emotional reaction to Barbra Streisand at the SAGs Barbra Streisand won a life achievement award at the SAG Awards Saturday, and the audience was quickly on their feet after an introduction by Jennifer Aniston. In addition to the standing ovation, several audience members appeared visibly emotional at the icon's entrance and a montage of her career highlights — including Anne Hathaway. The "Devil Wears Prada" actor stood and clapped while appearing to hold back tears. "The only acceptable reaction to Barbra Streisand," the X account for Netflix captioned the picture. Share this -





'Oppenheimer' wins big "Oppenheimer" took home the last award of the SAGs Saturday night, winning outstanding performance by a cast in a film. "Oppenheimer" actors won three of the four categories they were nominated for, including outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Cillian Murphy and best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. The cast of "Oppenheimer." Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Share this -





Lily Gladstone says it's a 'true gift' to tell stories after SAG win Lily Gladstone accepting her SAG award during the Feb. 24, 2024 show. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images It was a big night for Lily Gladstone, who won the SAG Award outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The actor took the stage and patted her statuette, before beginning her speech in Blackfeet language, then saying, "My friends, fellow actors, I feel the good in what you have done, what you do." "This has been a hard year for all of us, those in this room, those not in this room," she continued, saying she was proud that they all got "in solidarity with all of our other unions." Gladstone said it was a "true gift" to get to act for a living and "tell stories." "We bring empathy to a world that so much needs it," she said, encouraging everyone to keep telling their stories. "Keep speaking your truth and keep speaking up for each other." Share this -





'Breaking Bad' cast reunites at SAGs It was a "Breaking Bad" reunion at the 2024 SAG Awards. The cast of the hit show was on hand to present the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series — but not without some funny exchanges between the crew. Bryan Cranston began by sharing how 10 years ago the cast took home the SAG Award. Bob Odenkirk, RJ Mitte, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul, Jonathan Banks, Betsy Brandt and Dean Norris were along on hand for the reunion as they did a bit before announcing the winner. "Succession" ultimately took home the win, with most, if not all of the cast, taking the stage. "One last hurrah, I think," Alan Ruck said, accepting the award. "Right now, you're looking at some of the luckiest people on the planet and some of the most grateful." Share this -





Cillian Murphy reveals nickname for the 'Oppenheimer' cast Call them the "Oppenhomies." Cillian Murphy, accepting a SAG Award for his starring role in "Oppenheimer," commented on the moniker given to the cast. He said the name should be credited to Olivia Thirlby, who played Lilli Hornig in the film. "Olivia, I think you should immediately trademark that," he said. Murphy received a standing ovation for his win, according to the SAG Awards. Share this -





Matthew Perry, Andre Braugher and more actors honored in SAG Awards in memoriam Naomi Watts introduced the emotional in memoriam segment during the second half of the awards ceremony. “We have lost so many extraordinary actors in the past year,” Watts said. “Because they touched the world with their talent, we all share their loss. To those of us who worked alongside them, we feel their loss and their absence deeply.” “Of course, their memory will live on in our recollections,” she added. The heartfelt segment honored and paid tribute to the talented actors that died in the last year. Suzanne Somers, Tyler Christopher, Ron Cephas Jones, Treat Williams, Michael Gambon, Sharon Farrell, Tom Wilkinson and Burt Young, were among the people remembered. Tina Turner, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens and Ryan O'Neal were also highlighted, as well as Andre Braugher, Alan Arkin, Carl Weathers, Tom Wilkinson, Matthew Perry and Harry Belafonte.



Elizabeth Debicki accepts SAG Award without any shoes on Elizabeth Debicki took home the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series at Saturday's SAG Awards ceremony for her role as Princess Diana in "The Crown." Slowing making her way to the stage to accept her award, she stumbled. She then kicked off her shoes to finish the journey. She started her speech strong: "I don't have any shoes on." She went on to emphasize her shock at winning, praise the other nominees in her category and reflect on an early memory of falling in love with acting. Elizabeth Debicki. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Share this -





Fran Drescher celebrates SAG-AFTRA's victory after 4-month Hollywood strike SAG-AFTRA, the organizers of the annual SAG Awards and the labor union that represents hundreds of thousands of entertainers, striked for more than 100 days in 2023, bringing TV and movie production to a halt. The strike proved successful, with the union signing a "historic, billion dollar deal" with Hollywood studios for better pay, working conditions and protections against AI, back in November. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher celebrated the victory during Saturday's awards ceremony, acknowledging that the strike "came with great sacrifice and unrelenting stress." “The most important congratulations to the members, both here today and everywhere. I hold you all with the highest esteem and greatest respect. You are the champions," she said. Fran Drescher speaks onstage at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 24, 2024. Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images Share this -





Jennifer Aniston, Bradley Cooper present Barbra Streisand with life achievement award Longtime Barbra Streisand fan, Jennifer Aniston was on hand to present the iconic performer the 2024 SAG life achievement award during the Feb. 24 ceremony. Aniston took the stage and praised the actor and singer for her incredible career, expressing how much her work meant to her and her fans. “Barbra, that’s all you have to say and you know,” Aniston said, before sharing that the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles was where Streisand performed her first major concert in 1963. Bradley Cooper stepped out to share kind words about Streisand and her legacy, career and dedication to her art. Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper presenting the life achievement award to Barbra Streisand. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Streisand, donning a gold sequin dress with black velvet jacket and matching hat, then received a standing ovation as she took the stage. "Sometimes I don't trust the teleprompter," she said, showing off her speech in hand. The icon spoke about her early days in Hollywood, working with other talented actors and how Marlon Brando was her first crush. When talking about her early films, she said, "It reminded me all over again of how much I love film, and why we all strive to make the best movies we can. And so many people who have done that are sitting right here tonight in this room." Thanking those who she has collaborated with, she said, "I loved working with you, playing with you and inhabiting that magical world of the movies with you." Barbra Streisand accepts the SAG lifetime achievement award onstage during the 30th annual awards. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Share this -





Melissa McCarthy had a simple request for Billie Eilish at the SAG Awards: 'Will you sign my face?' While presenting the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy, Melissa McCarthy seized the opportunity to spend time with her idol, Billie Eilish. The comedian turned to her co-presenter during the ceremony with a simple request: "Will you sign my face?" McCarthy handed Eilish a Sharpie pen, and the joke went to the next level as the singer literally wrote her name on the actor's forehead. Share this -





Pedro Pascal says he didn't expect to win at the SAG Awards: 'I thought I could get drunk' Pedro Pascal took home the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series — and even he couldn't believe it. Pedro Pascal. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images While Kieran Culkin had been taking home wins for his role in "Succession" throughout awards season, Pascal was named the winner for his role in "The Last of Us." "This is wrong for a number of reasons," Pascal said during his acceptance speech. "I'm a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk." The actor continued to thank HBO and those who believed in him as an actor, his family and more. "I'm going to have a panic attack, and I'm going to leave," he said wrapping up his speech. Backstage with Tan France, he talked about winning over Culkin amid their ongoing "feud," saying, "I'm going to make out with Kieran, that will be my revenge," before recalling how the two have become friends over the years. Share this -





Eric Stonestreet jokes he'll FaceTime Travis Kelce during the SAG Awards The stars of "Modern Family" took the stage at Saturday's award ceremony to present the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson acted like an old family, reminiscing on their hit show and humble-bragging about what they're up to now. Vergara shouted out her successful Netflix drama series "Griselda," while Stonestreet, a famous Kansas City Chiefs fan, proudly declared, "I know Travis Kelce. I could FaceTime right now, I'm being serious." Kelce just returned to the U.S. after visiting his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in Sydney amid her "Eras Tour." The award went to the cast of "The Bear."

Strong start for 'The Bear' Following on the heels of a stellar performance at the Emmy Awards, stars of "The Bear" have won two of the three categories they are nominated for. Jeremy Allen White won outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, and Ayo Edebiri took home the award for best actress in a comedy. The show is also nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy. Still from "The Bear." Chuck Hodes / FX Share this -





Da’Vine Joy Randolph says it would be 'amazing' to win SAG Award Da'Vine Joy Randolph is nominated in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her role in "The Holdovers." While talking to TODAY.com on the red carpet, the actor said winning the award "would mean a lot." "That’s amazing because I wouldn’t be here without a lot of people that are very near and dear to me," she said, thanking people who she looks up to, haven't been given credit and "who this role is a part of and they help me create it." Adding, "So it would mean a lot." Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 SAG Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images She is up against Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, Penélope Cruz and Jodie Foster. Share this -





Rhea Perlman and Lisa Ann Walter take swigs from a flask during the opening of the SAG Awards Sharing is caring! That's what Idris Elba reminded attendees with flasks during his opening to the 2024 SAG Awards. The joke landed with Rhea Perlman and Lisa Ann Walter. The camera panned from the "Luther" actor to Perlman, holding a silver flask. She then handed it to the "Abbott Elementary" star, who took a big swig. Walter then tried offering it to Sheryl Lee Ralph, who watched with a dropped jaw and shook her head no. Share this -





'The Devil Wears Prada' reunion brings the nostalgia It was a “The Devil Wears Prada” reunion worth waiting for. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reunited on stage during the 2024 SAG Awards to present the awards for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series. Streep first stepped out and almost knocked over the microphone, saying that she forgot her glasses and the envelope. Blunt then stepped out to hand Streep the envelope, while Hathaway gave her her glasses. They then exchanged quotes from their 2006 comedy, as the audience laughed as they channeled their former characters. “Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins,” Blunt said, with Streep replying, “I don’t think I’m anything like...” “No, no,” Hathaway then interrupted before quoting Streep’s character. “That wasn’t a question.” Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway onstage during the SAG Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Back in December, Hathaway and Blunt had a mini reunion when they chatted together for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series. In "The Devil Wears Prada," Hathaway portrayed less-than-fashionable aspiring journalist Andy, who became tough-as-nails fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly's (Meryl Streep) assistant. Blunt portrayed Emily, who also also one of Miranda's assistants. Share this -





Anne Hathaway's SAG Awards dress is not just blue — 'it’s actually cerulean' When Meryl Streep calls, you answer. Anne Hathaway revealed on the red carpet for the 2024 SAG Awards that she didn't hesitate when she was asked to present an award with her fellow "Devil Wears Prada" castmates. Hathaway, Streep and "Oppenheimer" star Emily Blunt will take the stage together during Saturday night's ceremony, marking a highly anticipated reunion for the cast of the 2006 film. Hathaway said her outfit for the awards show was intentional. The bright blue dress, paired with a belt, is "actually cerulean," she shared. Streep's character's rant about the evolution of the color in the fashion industry to counter Andy's apathy is one of the most quotable moments of the film. "What you don’t know is that that sweater is not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s actually cerulean. And you’re also blithely unaware of the fact that in 2002, Oscar de la Renta did a collection of cerulean gowns...." Miranda Priestly famously says. Anne Hathaway. Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Share this -





Kathryn Hahn shares how her 'Tiny Beautiful Things' role helped her grow Kathryn Hahn was "so happy" and "humbled" to be at the 2024 SAG Awards and be nominated, the actor told TODAY.com on the red carpet. Hahn is nominated in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for her role “Tiny Beautiful Things.” When asked what a win would mean to her, she said, "My brain can't, it doesn't even go that far. The fact that I'm in company with this group (is crazy)." "It feels very moving to me to be included in this party," she said. Kathryn Hahn at the 2024 SAG Awards. Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images She also shared that the role in the limited series taught her to "compartmentalize and how to be able to shake stuff off at the end of the day." She also called the role "intense," but loved being a part of the ensemble cast. Share this -





'Hi Barbie!' Margot Robbie defies gravity in pink mini-dress Margot Robbie is leaning into her "Barbie" background with a black mini-dress detailed with a gravity-defying pink shoulder sleeve, sash and train. Robbie is nominated for starring in "Barbie," which along with "Oppenheimer," is going into Saturday's award show as the most nominated film of the night. Margot Robbie. VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images Share this -





Winners are announced in stunt ensemble categories Ahead of the telecast, two winners were announced during the Netflix pre-show. "The Last of Us" won the SAG Award for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series. Additionally, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” took home the SAG Award for outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture. Be sure to follow along as the winners list is updated live as the night goes on. Share this -





Tyler James Williams 'knows' what's going to happen between Janine and Gregory on 'Abbott Elementary' The "will-they/won't-they" tension between Janine and Gregory has fans of "Abbott Elementary" on their seats. When asked on the SAG Awards red carpet what's going to happen between the two friends after a romantic moment in Season Two, star Tyler James Williams joked, “You are putting my job at risk right now." "I know, but I can’t say," he added. But fans, never fear: "It's good," he said with a cheeky smile. Share this -





Reese Witherspoon says her red carpet outfit is giving 'Pookie looks fire' Reese Witherspoon walked the red carpet at the SAG Awards Saturday in a fiery red strapless gown. When asked for the "story" behind her outfit, she dropped a trending TikTok reference. "It's giving, pookie looks fire, it's giving red, lady in red," she said, through laughter. "Pookie looks fire" is a phrase that took over TikTok at the end of January due to a social media-famous husband's nickname for his wife and his go-to praise for her "fire" outfits. Witherspoon is nominated for her role in "The Morning Show." Reese Witherspoon. VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images Share this -





Colman Domingo sets the bar with men’s fashion Colman Domingo once again turned heads with his red carpet look, setting the bar high for men’s fashion. Domingo is up for two SAG Awards. He is nominated in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for “Rustin,” as well as outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for “The Color Purple.” While talking to TODAY.com on the red carpet, Domingo said it is "amazing" to be nominated because he is "surrounded by my peers and people that I admire." "If I won it, it would be wonderful, one of my colleagues won it, wonderful," he added. "I'm in a room with all actors and just to be in this room right now, feels like a win." During Netflix’s pre-show, Domingo spoke about his custom Off-White blush pink look styled by Wayman and Micah. The actor told Elaine Welteroth that he’s “having a good time” with his fashion choices during awards season. Colman Domingo at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 24, 2024 in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Share this -





Can the cast of 'The Bear' actually cook? Star and chef Matty Matheson answers "The Bear" follows a team of chefs in Chicago. But do their culinary skills on screen translate to a real kitchen? Actor Matty Matheson, who is a chef and restaurateur off screen, at first named Ebon Moss-Bachrach the "worst cook" of the cast. But he quickly recanted that, saying "he's a really good baker." He said everyone has some cooking skills, but noted, "I feel like Jeremy (Allen White) doesn't cook at home, though." Share this -





Ali Wong arrives to SAG Awards in stunning couture Ali Wong made quite an entrance at the 2024 SAG Awards with a structured black-and-white dress. The actor donned a Iris van Herpen gown from the fall 2023 couture collection, which had bold sleeves that included cascading "fiberglass wings sprouting lacy, geometric petals, which affix to the sleeves of the dress," per Vogue. “The striking finale dress for Ali Wong is created to dance dramatically with her and to come alive when she moves,” van Herpen told the magazine. Ali Wong at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on Feb. 24, 2024 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman / WireImage Wong is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series for her role in "Beef." She is up against Uzo Aduba, Kathryn Hahn, Brie Larson and Bel Powley.

Brett Goldstein addresses the future of 'Ted Lasso' Brett Goldstein stole hearts as the gruff but lovable team captain-turned coach, Roy Kent, in "Ted Lasso." But the SAG Award-nominated actor might break fans hearts with his latest answer about the future of the sitcom. Laverne Cox asked Goldstein about the future of the show and if there will be a spinoff or follow-up season. "We know nothing," he said. "We know nothing." Brett Goldstein. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Share this -





'Barbie' star Ariana Greenblatt brings her dad as her date to the SAG Awards At just 16 years old, Ariana Greenblatt is nominated for a SAG Award as part of the cast of "Barbie." Wearing a deep red velvet dress to channel "awards season Barbie," Greenblatt said she brought her dad as her date to the show after bringing her mom along at the People's Choice Awards last week. "I brought my dad, my mom made me," Greenblatt enthusiastically told Laverne Cox on the carpet. While her dad didn't join for the interview, he could be seen in the background of the interview, snapping a pic of his daughter's big moment. Ariana Greenblatt. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Share this -





'Orange Is the New Black' stars Laverne Cox and Danielle Brooks reunite in 'emotional' red carpet interview Laverne Cox and Danielle Brooks both starred in "Orange Is the New Black," which premiered in 2013. More than 10 years later, the duo reunited on the red carpet for the SAG Awards, Cox, as an "E!" host and Brooks as a nominee for her role in "The Color Purple." When the duo saw each other, Cox started tearing up. "My sister," Cox told her. Brooks agreed, noting their reunion is emotional. "Every time I've been here, it's been with you." Brooks said. "This moment, it means a lot." After the interview, they shared an adorable hug. Danielle Brooks. Amy Sussman / WireImage Share this -





The SAG Awards come more than three months after the end of the 2023 Hollywood strikes The annual SAG Awards are organized and voted on by SAG-AFTRA, the labor union that represents more than 160,000 entertainers. The union made headlines in 2023 for leading a nearly four-month strike in Hollywood alongside the Writers Guild of America. Fighting for better pay, working conditions and protections against the use of AI, the union reached an agreement with studios in November after striking for 118 days. During the strike, actors traded in red carpets for picket lines and production on movies and TV shows largely shut down. Now, members can revel in the victory at the annual awards ceremony Feb. 24. SAG-AFTRA is led by "The Nanny" star Fran Drescher, who is set to present at Saturday's ceremony. Here's a recap of the strike, including why it started and how it ended. Share this -





How to watch the 2024 SAG Awards The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards is an actor-voted ceremony, making it one of the most emotional and personal shows during awards season. Every year, the SAG Awards celebrates outstanding movie and television performances of the year, voted by SAG-AFTRA’s 119,000+ performers — and this year’s Feb. 24 ceremony is no different. Here’s what to know about watching the SAG Awards. What day are the 2024 SAG Awards? The 30th Annual SAG Awards are taking place on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. What time do the SAG Awards start? The awards show starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. How to watch the SAG Awards The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix. Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the SAG Awards when they air. Those who do not have Netflix can sign up for a subscription. The cheapest option is the standard with ads plan for $6.99 a month, which includes few ad breaks, and two devices are able to watch at the same time. Click here for the full article. Share this -





