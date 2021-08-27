Blake Shelton rocks out on guitar while Gwen Stefani sings 'Don't Speak'

Nearly two months after the wedding, the honeymoon is still going strong for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — the “honeymoon tour,” that is.

That’s what Stefani dubbed it when the 51-year-old singer joined her 45-year-old country crooner husband for his “Bash on the Bay” concert in Put-In-Bay, Ohio, Wednesday, where in between his hits and their duets, he backed her up on a classic of her own.

On Thursday night, the No Doubt frontwoman shared a clip from the show on Instagram, in which Shelton played guitar while she belted out her band’s 1996 hit “Don’t Speak.”

Stefani wore a sequined version of a yellow flannel shirt and cutoff jeans while bringing a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll to the night of country music. As for the “God’s Country” performer, he strummed along from a distance, leaving the spotlight for his wife.

And if their version of that No Doubt throwback seemed polished, that’s because the newlyweds have had some time to practice it since swapping vows in July.

In fact, just two weeks after the pair said their “I dos” at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch, they surprised fans at the Tishomingo location of his Ole Red restaurant and bar franchise to rehearse a few songs for his upcoming performances — including “Don’t Speak.”

Just two weeks after that, the duo were back onstage together at the “CMA Summer Jam” in Nashville, making beautiful music together again.

Since getting first pairing up back in 2015, Shelton and Stefani have shared a string of hit recordings of their own, including “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” “Nobody but You,” “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” and “Happy Anywhere.”

And for their wedding day, Shelton shared another song he’d written for them — but only with his bride and their guests. However, in a recent interview, he hinted that it was only a matter of time before they go public with it.

"I think it's something I want to share because I'm really proud of it," he said on "The Storme Warren Show" on SiriusXM. "You know, to me, a marriage — a ceremony — you're not keeping it private when you get married to somebody. You're announcing to the world, ‘Hey, this is my wife, just so everybody knows.’ That's why we wear these rings, you know. ... We're together now. I'm proud to be married to Gwen, and so I'm proud of that song."