Newlyweds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani surprise fans with performance

It’s been almost two weeks since Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani swapped “I dos” at his sprawling Oklahoma ranch, and now the newlywed duo are making beautiful music together — at his Oklahoma restaurant and bar.

On Thursday, the couple surprised fans at the Tishomingo location of Shelton’s Ole Red franchise after he tweeted that he would stop by to rehearse a set for some upcoming shows, without making any mention of Stefani.

“It may not be good but at least it’s free!” he wrote ahead of the afternoon performance. But as video clips from the day prove, it was pretty good, too.

During the performance, the bride and groom belted out a couple of their duets, including “Nobody but You,” from his 2019 release “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” and their quarantine-inspired single “Happy Anywhere,” from his new album, “Body Language.”

Shelton even joined Stefani on a throwback pop hit from No Doubt’s ‘90s heyday.

While the country crooner didn’t take on any vocals for that one, he and his band backed up Stefani on “Don’t Speak” for the packed venue.

Shelton’s vague pre-show tweet only gave fans four hours’ notice about the show, but that was plenty of time for them to line up around the block.

Thursday marked the couple’s first public performance since their July 3 wedding, which seems fitting considering how music has factored into their love story.

Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 51, met on the set of the talent show “The Voice” back in 2014. When they both suddenly found themselves single the following year, they began a relationship that led them down the aisle — and led them to record a string of hits along the way.

They teamed up in 2016 for their first joint single, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” and by September of the following year, they both put their voices to Stefani’s holiday single, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”