Blake Shelton discusses what went into his wedding song for Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton's fans may not have scored an invite to his intimate wedding with Gwen Stefani, but they may be able to listen to the wedding song he wrote.

The country music star, 45, revealed during an interview that aired Thursday on "The Storme Warren Show" on SiriusXM’s The Highway that he may end up sharing the tender love song he penned for Stefani, 51, with the rest of the world.

Shelton decided to write the song, in part, because "that's kind of the opposite of what (Stefani) would have expected me to do."

"I just don't write that many songs anymore," he explained. "It's just like pulling teeth for me and something she's, she's always on my case about it."

Shelton brought in producer Craig Wiseman to help him with the song's structure, and once it was completed he loved the finished product.

"I wanted something broad but also specific to Gwen. And so that's what I did. She didn't know I was going to do that. And so I surprised her with the song," said the musician.

Shelton added that he recently recorded the love song (previously revealed to have the working title of "Reach the Star") in Nashville.

"I don't know what or when we're going to do something with it. But it's something that I wanted to have a recording of no matter what, you know what I'm saying?" he said.

Host Storme Warren wondered if Shelton was ready to share the private song with the public.

"I think it's something I want to share because I'm really proud of it," Shelton responded. "You know, to me, a marriage — a ceremony — you're not keeping it private when you get married to somebody. You're announcing to the world, ‘Hey, this is my wife, just so everybody knows.’ That's why we wear these rings, you know. This is, we're together now."

He added, "I'm proud to be married to Gwen and so I'm proud of that song."

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot earlier this month at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. Stefani's three sons — Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7 (all with ex Gavin Rossdale) — joined the couple's wedding ceremony, which was officiated by TODAY's own Carson Daly.

Carson encouraged the couple to write their own wedding vows — a task Stefani didn't complete until the night before the ceremony.

"(Carson) came to us and said, 'OK, you guys have to have some responsibilities here.' And one of them was to write our vows," Shelton said during Thursday's interview.

"Like, when it started getting, like, two weeks away, she was like, ‘Oh, my God, let's just not do that. Let's just, like, have the 'repeat after me' stuff," Shelton recalled. "And Carson was adamant about, 'No, you're a songwriter, you can do this.'

"And so, right up until the night before, she was working on hers, and it was incredible," he added.

Shelton recalled that both he and Stefani were overcome with emotion as she read her vows.

"I still haven't even seen a video of our wedding yet. So I can't remember all the things she said, but it was — she had them written down and she had a hard time getting through them," he said. "I had a hard time, you know, trying to get through what she said also."

