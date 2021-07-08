Carson Daly reveals role Gwen Stefani's kids played in wedding to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani’s wedding to Blake Shelton was a true family affair.
Stefani’s three kids, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, all played a part in their mother's big day, according to TODAY’s Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony and said the boys did a Bible reading.
“Did the boys have a part in a ceremony over the weekend?” Craig Melvin asked Carson on Thursday's show.
“Yeah, they did. Yes. They did a reading. Yeah, they split up first Corinthians 13,” Carson replied.
On Wednesday, Stefani shared a sweet photo of her, Shelton and her sons on their wedding day, with her children dressed in tuxedos. She made sure to honor her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, on her dress.
"The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil," designer Vera Wang wrote alongside a picture of the dress on Instagram.
Stefani's desire to show her love for her family spanned generations, too, thanks to the cake, which was a re-creation of the one her parents had at their wedding.
“Our bride wanted to make a sentimental statement by recreating her parent’s wedding cake. Both of Gwen’s parents were there to see her honor them with this cake," Dallas-based Fancy Cakes By Lauren wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of the cake.