Carson Daly reveals role Gwen Stefani's kids played in wedding to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani’s wedding to Blake Shelton was a true family affair.

Stefani’s three kids, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, all played a part in their mother's big day, according to TODAY’s Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony and said the boys did a Bible reading.

“Did the boys have a part in a ceremony over the weekend?” Craig Melvin asked Carson on Thursday's show.

“Yeah, they did. Yes. They did a reading. Yeah, they split up first Corinthians 13,” Carson replied.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

On Wednesday, Stefani shared a sweet photo of her, Shelton and her sons on their wedding day, with her children dressed in tuxedos. She made sure to honor her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, on her dress.

"The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by 2 white roses at the hem of the veil," designer Vera Wang wrote alongside a picture of the dress on Instagram.

Stefani's desire to show her love for her family spanned generations, too, thanks to the cake, which was a re-creation of the one her parents had at their wedding.

“Our bride wanted to make a sentimental statement by recreating her parent’s wedding cake. Both of Gwen’s parents were there to see her honor them with this cake," Dallas-based Fancy Cakes By Lauren wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of the cake.