Billie Eilish says reaction to her Vogue cover made her 'never want to post again'

Billie Eilish may have a new song and a fresh album dropping in July, but during some recent talk show visits, she discussed one of many other topics fans want to know more about: her cover shoot for British Vogue!

That, and also debuting a dramatic hair change. Both of which are pretty huge milestones, music aside.

On Monday, she dropped by Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show" as his musical guest, and she performed her single, "Your Power," which will be featured on the new album, "Happier Than Ever." Colbert asked her about appearing on the June cover of British Vogue, which was revealed in early May. She looked super Hollywood glam and dressed in a dusky rose corset, also a big sartorial shift for the singer, who traditionally has worn baggy clothing.

The Vogue photos generated a lot of talk on social media, even breaking a record for how quickly her post reached a million likes on Instagram. Such attention got her "excited," as she told Colbert, but it also made her "never want to post again."

"I feel like I wanted to post more when less people cared," she shared. "And now that more people care, I don't know. It's scary to me."

Eilish also 'fessed up to appearing on his show a few months earlier wearing a wig — one she got from a Billie Eilish costume on Amazon! At the time, she was in the process of changing her signature green-and-black hairstyle to blond, and even though the wig was "the ugliest thing," Eilish said she needed it to hide her hair mid-color transition.

Billie Eilish in her traditional black-green hair combo, at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Eilish explained more when she also popped up Tuesday in the virtual audience of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The hair change, she said, was inspired by a fan.

"I've been wanting blond for a while," Eilish, 19, said on the show. "I don't know what came over me. I saw a fan edit when I had green hair and it was me with whatever hair color I had and they just edited blond hair on me and I was like, 'Ahhh! It's so sick I want it!'"

And now she has it: In March, she revealed the new look on Instagram and racked up millions of likes within hours.

That said, it wasn't exactly an easy transition; the whole thing took six weeks to make happen. "We started — Jan. 16 I think was the first day," she explained. "Then it was two weeks of nothing; healing, letting my hair take it in and digest and recover. And then again, two more weeks, and then again ... oh, my God, it took a long time."

