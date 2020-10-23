Bethenny Frankel opens up about breakup with boyfriend Paul Bernon: 'It's just life'

Bethenny Frankel got candid with Ellen DeGeneres on Friday about her split from her boyfriend of two years, film producer and real estate developer Paul Bernon.

Frankel appeared virtually on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” telling the host that she is feeling “good” following her recent breakup.

“Not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life — our lives — with ‘When are you getting engaged?’ ‘When are you having a baby?’ ‘When are you getting married?’" she said. "And I've just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn't have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow."

She continued, “We have had a great, great relationship and I’m really happy. And not everything has to end badly. Some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative. It’s just life.”

DeGeneres chimed in, telling Frankel, “That’s the ultimate breakup is that you both go on and are happy instead of it being nasty.”

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star had been dating Bernon since 2018 after the death of her former partner, Dennis Shields, but the 49-year-old said she wasn’t ready for marriage just yet.

In an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” last month, Frankel revealed to host Andy Cohen that she is still legally married to her ex, Jason Hoppy, after the host asked if she was “talking marriage” with Bernon.

Frankel, who now hosts the "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast, shares 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, with Hoppy, who she married in 2010. The former couple announced their separation two years later and Frankel officially filed for divorce in 2013.

After their talk, DeGeneres helped get Frankel back into the dating game by roping her into a rousing round of "Who'd You Rather?" which pitted plenty of celebrity bachelors against each other, including Bradley Cooper, Jake Gyllenhaal and Lenny Kravitz.

According to the final matchup, Frankel and Cooper are going to be the next hot couple!