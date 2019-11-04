Bethenny Frankel’s boyfriend, Paul Bernon, knows how to make a woman feel loved on her birthday.

The former "Real Housewives of New York City" star, 49, received colorful flowers and a gushing Instagram tribute from Bernon on Monday.

“You have brought me true happiness, and I’m so lucky to have you in my life,” the film producer, 42, wrote. “No one is smarter, funnier, or makes a bigger impact to help those around us. Thank you for being the most loving partner. I can’t wait to celebrate you today.”

Frankel, who has been dating Bernon for more than a year, responded with an “XO” and a kiss emoji.

Later on Monday, Bernon joined Frankel and her girlfriends for a birthday lunch, which she shared on her Instagram stories. In the clip, the group is seen gathered around a chocolate birthday cake lined with macarons.

Before sitting down at the restaurant, Frankel and Bernon popped into a store, where she filmed him trying on silly sunglasses to make her laugh.

Frankel described Bernon as “a beautiful human being inside and out” when she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” earlier this year.

Bernon also gets the seal of approval from Frankel’s 9-year-old daughter, Bryn, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

“They’re very, very similar people,” Frankel said.

In July, Frankel praised Bernon on Instagram, writing, “You make me laugh to the point of tears ... You embrace my life, my spirit, my daughter, my career, my goals, and my choices. The very few people who truly know you are the luckiest people in the world.”