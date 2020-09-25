Andy Cohen left speechless after Bethenny Frankel says she's still married

Andy Cohen was absolutely stunned when Bethenny Frankel explained to him why she's not yet considering marriage with her boyfriend, Paul Bernon.

"Are you and Paul talking marriage?” the "Watch What Happens Live" host asked Frankel, who has been dating Bernon since 2018, on his show Thursday.

The original "Real Housewives of New York City" star shocked Cohen when she revealed that she couldn't, because she's still legally married to her ex, Jason Hoppy.

"I'm still married," she said.

"You're killing me!" a gobsmacked Cohen replied.

Frankel and Hoppy tied the knot in 2010. The couple, who share a 10-year-old daughter, Bryn, announced their split in December 2012. She filed for divorce in 2013.

Frankel's comment on Thursday comes four years after reports that she and Hoppy had finalized their contentious divorce.

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy arrive at their hotel after their wedding at Four Seasons Restaurant on March 28, 2010, in New York City. James Devaney / WireImage

While the news was shocking to Cohen, Frankel has previously mentioned her marriage wasn't legally finished. In a tweet on Aug. 23, 2019, she wished her former "Real Housewives" co-stars well after announcing her departure from the show.

"To my NY hwives: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married...that’s how crazy this ride is," she wrote. "You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo."

The Skinnygirl entrepreneur started dating Bernon after the death of her former love, Dennis Shields.