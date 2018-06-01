The 'beginning of the end'! 'Big Bang Theory' shares teaser of the final season

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Twelve seasons ago, "The Big Bang Theory" launched with, well, a bang. And starting September 24, this particular universe will start winding down to a series finale.

On Tuesday, fans got excited when the first teaser for the new season appeared on Twitter:

The beginning of the end! Monday, September 24, be there for the start of The #BigBangTheory's final season. pic.twitter.com/YvcDCR7jTq — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) September 4, 2018

We see all our favorite players: Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard (Simon Helberg), Rajesh (Kunal Nayyar) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).

In a series of glimpses, we see there will be wizard robes, mathematical equations and even a crime scene!

"The Big Bang Theory" ended with a wedding last year, but what comes next is still up in the air. Pictured: Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco. CBS

Fans also learn that Sheldon finally has making love on his "to-do" list. But that's more or less it; we're left trying to guess what will happen next.

New York is tough on newlyweds Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) on "The Big Bang Theory." WARNER BROS.

A few more tidbits appeared on the show's website: Apparently, Sheldon and Amy's "honeymoon runs aground in New York City," and Penny and Leonard "discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy's parents," played by Teller and Kathy Bates.

Meanwhile, Rajesh "insults physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and starts a Twitter war" ... all on the season premiere.

Totally cosmic!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.