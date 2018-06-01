Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

The 'beginning of the end'! 'Big Bang Theory' shares teaser of the final season

It all started with a bang, and will go out with one in the show's last run.
by Randee Dawn / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Twelve seasons ago, "The Big Bang Theory" launched with, well, a bang. And starting September 24, this particular universe will start winding down to a series finale.

On Tuesday, fans got excited when the first teaser for the new season appeared on Twitter:

We see all our favorite players: Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard (Simon Helberg), Rajesh (Kunal Nayyar) and Amy (Mayim Bialik).

In a series of glimpses, we see there will be wizard robes, mathematical equations and even a crime scene!

Big Bang Theory
"The Big Bang Theory" ended with a wedding last year, but what comes next is still up in the air. Pictured: Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco.CBS

Fans also learn that Sheldon finally has making love on his "to-do" list. But that's more or less it; we're left trying to guess what will happen next.

Big Bang Theory
New York is tough on newlyweds Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) on "The Big Bang Theory."WARNER BROS.

A few more tidbits appeared on the show's website: Apparently, Sheldon and Amy's "honeymoon runs aground in New York City," and Penny and Leonard "discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy's parents," played by Teller and Kathy Bates.

Meanwhile, Rajesh "insults physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and starts a Twitter war" ... all on the season premiere.

Totally cosmic!

Jim Parsons reveals the inspiration behind 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff about young Sheldon

Feb.11.201701:25

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today