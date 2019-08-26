She said yes — again!

Three years ago, “Bachelorette” fans swooned as Jordan Rodgers got down on one knee and proposed to JoJo Fletcher.

Jordan Rodgers first proposed on season 12 of "The Bachelorette" in 2016. Walt Disney Television via Getty

The pair have been engaged ever since, and Rodgers recently surprised his love with a second proposal — this time away from the public eye.

“I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama...just us,” Rodgers, 30, wrote in a recent Instagram post. “Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again.”

He shared a sweet photo of the pair just after the second proposal. Fletcher, 28, looked over the moon as she showed off her stunning new ring.

“Yesterday, Jordan asking me to marry him... again!! I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it... I can’t put into words how much it meant to me @jrodgers11,” Fletcher wrote in her own Instagram post. “But I think you know by now from me (bawling) hysterically and totally blacking out. The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me.”

Messages of love poured in for the happy couple on Instagram, including a sweet note from “Bachelor” alumna Becca Tilley.

“YOU DID SUCH A GREAT JOB!!!” she wrote on Rodgers’ Instagram post. “So happy she has you as a partner, loving her and protecting her heart!!!! Love you both!”

The couple has been together for three years. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Former “Bachelor” contestant Tenley Molzahn also wished the couple well.

“This is amazing!!!! So so so excited and happy for you both!!!!” she commented on Fletcher’s post. “There’s nothing like coming off of the show, you both have navigated it so well, & in the best way for you two! This is awesome!”

Fletcher and Rodgers are partners in work as well as love. They co-host the CNBC reality series “Cash Pad,” helping homeowners turn their properties into short-term rentals.

The couple hasn't announced a wedding date yet, but Fletcher told TODAY recently that they’re aiming for the spring or summer of 2020.