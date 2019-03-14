Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 14, 2019, 5:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who met during Season 12 of "The Bachelorette," are seasoned house flippers, but they recently fell so in love with a 1950s fixer-upper that they decided to keep it themselves.

During a recent episode of "Engaged with JoJo and Jordan" on the KIN Network, the couple shared a tour of the house they renovated together, and it's no wonder people are calling them the next Chip and Joanna Gaines.

"It was so bad, but it had so much potential," Fletcher said of the house in Dallas.

Because it wasn't a huge property, they wanted to make it feel open and airy, Rodgers added. One of the most dramatic things they did was knock out the wall that separated the kitchen from the living room. They also raised the ceilings to make it feel a lot bigger.

The updated kitchen features gleaming white cabinets and a quartz-topped island. Fletcher showed off some of the other features including the beautiful, splurge-worthy oven ("My motivation to get better at cooking," she said), her perfectly-organized pantry ("Whoever said labeling is not cool, it’s the coolest thing I’ve ever done") and the wood piece above the stove which was made from leftover flooring to save money (genius idea!).

An accent wall in the living room is covered with 12-inch wide panels of shiplap, which they had custom cut since the specific size was hard to find.

They also increased the square footage of the property by adding on a dining area and master suite.

One of Fletcher's favorite rooms in the house is the laundry room, which doubles as their dog Jackson's space. It comes complete with an automatic doggy door that uses a sensor from his collar to open (so cool!) and a dog shower.

In the master suite, they used a cool black-and-white wallpaper, which Rodgers said he was hesitant about at first. “When you think of wallpaper, you think of like, your grandma’s house,” he said. “I get it, this is a cool thing now, but when someone says wallpaper, you’re like, oh, yellow with the purple flowers.”

The couple also showed off the guest room, which feels bright and cheerful with a faux green plant. “We tried having real plants," Fletcher confessed. "We killed a cactus, which I don’t know how you do.”

Last May, Fletcher shared her advice with TODAY Home for renovating a house with a loved one.

"Create a budget, discuss design preferences, compromise and try not to get overwhelmed through the process," she said.

And it looks like it worked for them!