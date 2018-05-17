share tweet pin email

Let the romancing begin!

ABC has announced the newest group of dapper suitors who will pine after "Bachelor" alum Becca Kufrin on the 14th season of "The Bachelorette," premiering May 28. And after the gut-wrenching twist from the most recent season finale of "The Bachelor" — when Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca, only to break it off and go back to runner-up Lauren Burnham — Becca's quest to find love looks promising this time around.

ABC Will any of these dapper dudes win Becca's heart?

When it comes to the 28 contestants, the producers delivered with a vast array of, uh, personalities.

Among them is Christon, a former Harlem Globetrotter from Los Angeles who — according to first-look photos from the premiere — attempts to woo Becca with his dunking skills.

ABC Is Becca swooning yet?

There's also David, a venture capitalist from Denver who courts Becca while in a chicken suit. Hey, a guy's gotta get her attention somehow!

ABC This is one guy who really committed to his intro!

And lastly, we're getting not one, but two former professional football players. Clay Harbor played in the NFL between 2010 and 2017, and was last seen on the New Orleans Saints. Colton Underwood, though he technically never played in a regular-season game, spent time with the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders. But, perhaps more significantly, Underwood famously dated Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

ABC Colton Underwood (left) and Clay Harbor are two former NFL players who will compete for Becca's affections.

Here's a comprehensive list of all the suitors:

Alex, 31, a construction manager from Atlanta

Blake, 28, a sales representative from Bailey, Colorado

Chase, 27, an advertising vice president from Sanford, Florida

Chris, 30, a sales trainer from Orlando, Florida

Christian, 28, a banker from San Diego

Christon, 31, a former Harlem Globetrotter from Los Angeles

Clay, 30, a professional football player from Chicago

Colton, 26, a former professional football player from Denver

Connor, 25, a fitness coach from St. Petersburg, Florida

Darius, 26, a pharmaceutical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California

David, 25, a venture capitalist from Denver

Garrett, 29, a medical sales representative from Reno, Nevada

Grant, 27, an electrician from Danville, California

Jake, 29, a marketing consultant from Minneapolis

Jason, 29, a senior corporate banker from Seattle

Jean “Jean Blanc,” 31, a colognoisseur from Pensacola, Florida

Joe, 31, a grocery store owner from Chicago

John, 28, a software engineer from San Francisco

Jordan, 26, a male model from Crystal River, Florida

Kamil, 30, a social media participant from Monroe, New York

Leo, 31, a stuntman from Studio City, California

Lincoln, 26, an account sales executive from Los Angeles

Mike, 27, a sports analyst from Cincinnati

Nick, 27, an attorney from Orlando, Florida

Rickey, 27, an IT consultant from San Diego

Ryan, 26, a banjoist from Manhattan Beach, California

Trent, 28, a realtor from Naples, Florida

Wills, 29, a graphic designer from Los Angeles

Will one of these men end up as Becca's Prince Charming? There's tons of potential, but we'll have to watch to find out.