Aly Raisman on why leotards shouldn't be banned from gymnastics

Gymnasts without leotards? Aly Raisman says that's not the solution to problems plaguing her sport.

"I was recently asked if gymnasts should continue wearing leotards," the Olympic gold medalist wrote on Twitter. "Leotards (are) not the problem. The problem is the many pedophiles out there (and) the adults who enable them."

"By saying clothing is part of the issue, (you) are victim shaming/implying survivors should feel it's their fault," she continued.

Raisman, 23, has been outspoken about her abuse at the hands of former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar, who earlier this year was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting several young athletes under the guise of providing treatment.

Many other gymnasts, including McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas, have also said they were molested by Nassar, sparking a larger conversation about how to prevent abuse among young athletes in the sport.