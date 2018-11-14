Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Former "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk Jr. and the (second) fiancee he met on the love-match series are expecting their first child.

For real, this time!

Luyendyk's manager confirmed the happy news to TODAY Wednesday morning, after the retired racer and Lauren Burnham unveiled their sonogram photos and several other sweet pics.

"I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant, so my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over," Burnham told Us Weekly, the first to report the news.

But it wasn't the 26-year-old or her friend who first learned the results of the test. Burnham left that to Luyendyk.

"Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes," she recalled. "He was like, 'You’re pregnant!'"

Luyendyk said that he and Burnham weren't trying to start a family yet, but they're "so excited."

"It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives," the 37-year-old added.

This marks the second pregnancy announcement from the couple this year — though the congratulations quickly turned to jeers the first time around.

Back in April, Luyendyk posted a picture of a baby bump and told his fans and followers, "Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven."

But Bachelor fans weren't laughing when he shared the same shot later with a very different message: "APRIL FOOLS!"

Later he apologized for the controversial post, but controversy among fans of "The Bachelor" wasn't exactly anything new for the now-father-to-be.

During season 22 of the reality TV series, Luyendyk offered his final rose and a ring to Becca Kurfrin before going on to dump her weeks later. He then pulled a fiancee switcheroo by popping the question to runner-up Burnham on the live aftershow.

Luyendyk and Burnham plan to marry in January.