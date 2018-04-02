share tweet pin email

After a shocking fiancee switcheroo on the season finale of "The Bachelor," fans might have expected Arie Luyendyk Jr. to lie low and avoid controversy for a while.

But once again, he's done the unexpected.

On April Fools' Day, the former reality TV star shared a pregnancy announcement on social media, however, there's no bundle of joy on the way for him and partner Lauren Burnham — just a whole lot of backlash.

Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91 pic.twitter.com/Mmx50ePDaB — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

"Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven!" he wrote alongside a photo of what many assumed was Burnham's baby bump.

But just an hour and a half later, he followed up that announcement with another tweet.

APRIL FOOLS! — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

It was all a joke — to him.

Apparently, Luyendyk wasn't aware that for the many potential parents out there struggling with fertility difficulties and pregnancy loss, that type of prank is no laughing matter.

But he had plenty of opportunities to learn that lesson as his Twitter feed blew up with pointed replies.

Itâs like youâre actively trying to be the most hated bachelor. Come on. Youâre 36 how do you not know that this is not an acceptable joke?! — Ashley Emerick (@Ashley__Jade) April 2, 2018

So distasteful. You thought the world was against you before. You just poured gas on that fire. Hopefully you two donât have to struggle with this issues so many women face each day. pic.twitter.com/VbwaOGdJh8 — Brooke Brooks (@TheBrookeBrooks) April 1, 2018

Keep on adding to the list on why youâre actually the worst. — Alexis (@alexismaynardd) April 1, 2018

You should me ashamed of yourself! If you guys should suffer from infertility like myself and so many others I hope you remember this day that you joked about it! — Lori Ringel (@Loriringel) April 1, 2018

Just an epic failure of an April Fool's joke — Paula Beemer (@BeemerPaula) April 2, 2018

After receiving harsh criticism and many emotional messages, Luyendyk still played it off as a lighthearted gag when he later offered up an apology.

In an Instagram Stories update, he posted a puffy pancake recipe and wrote, "Sorry if you were offended, but we really are making a Dutch Baby."

Of course, the 36-year-old is no stranger to social media backlash. It's only been a month since viewers watched Luyendyk dump his first fiancee, Becca Kurfrin, as the cameras rolled and then propose to "Bachelor" runner-up Burnham. Fans weren't shy about telling him what they thought about that.

But Luyendyk could have avoided his social media misstep had he paid attention to the last "Bachelor" couple to play a pregnancy prank for April Fools' Day.

Back in 2015, Sean and Catherine Lowe revealed her so-called baby bump on the big day and received a slew of negative reactions of their own.

As for Luyendyk and Burnham, they hope to make a baby announcement for real one day.

"We’re both very excited about marriage and starting a family," he recently told People. "If we get lucky, maybe we’d have twins!”