Pedro Pascal reveals his ‘revenge’ for Kieran Culkin after SAG Award win

Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin’s award season feud continued at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Throughout award season this year, Pascal and Culkin have been nominated in the same categories for their roles in “The Last of Us” and “Succession” and have traded off wins at the Golden Globes and Emmys.

At the SAG Awards on Feb. 24, the two actors went head to head yet again for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series. The award went to Pascal, who admitted to being “a little drunk” during his acceptance speech before going on to thank HBO, his family, and more.

While he didn’t take the opportunity to continue their on-stage bit with a dig during the acceptance speech, Pascal spoke with “Queer Eye” star Tan France backstage after he accepted the award and talked about his win over Culkin.

France asked Pascal about Culkin and how much he was going to “rag” on him at the afterparty, to which the actor responded, “I’m going to make out with Kieran tonight…That will be my revenge.”

Pascal and Culkin later reunited after they both took home an award, with Culkin taking home a trophy for best ensemble in a drama series for “Succession.”

In a moment captured by Entertainment Tonight, Culkin reacted to Pascal’s plans to kiss him at the afterparty, adding, “He also did ask if I want to smell his pits, that was weird.”

Culkin also joked that even though he won an award of his own, Pascal was still holding a trophy that belonged to him from their shared category.

The fake frenemies have had plenty of other hilarious interactions during award season this year. Read on to learn more about the actors’ fake feud with one another.

Arian Moayed and Pedro Pascal pose with Kieran Culkin and his Emmy for “Succession” at a post awards reception Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Jan. 7, 2024: 81st Golden Globe Awards

The two actors were both nominated in the same category at this year’s Golden Globes, though Culkin ultimately took home the award for best actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Roman Roy in “Succession.”

During his speech for his first ever Golden Globe, Culkin made a silly jab at Pascal, which kickstarted their award show banter for months to come.

“Thanks to ‘Succession,’ I’ve been here a couple times, it’s nice. I accepted I wasn’t going to be on this stage. So this is a nice moment,” he said. “Suck it, Pedro.”

Holding his award, Culkin added, “Sorry. Mine.”

Pascal’s reaction was captured on camera, which started with him laughing before giving a dramatic pout for the camera as he began to fake cry.

Jan. 15, 2024: 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Less than two weeks later, Pascal got his revenge on Culkin while presenting the award for best supporting actor in a drama series at the 2023 Emmy Awards, which were delayed from Sept. 18, 2023 to Jan. 15, 2024 due to the writers and actors strikes.

Pascal took a moment to set the record straight and address why his arm was in a sling before announcing the nominees.

“A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It’s actually my shoulder, and I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s--- out of me,” Pascal said.

The camera immediately panned to Culkin, who appeared to be giving Pascal an unwavering death stare while everyone around him laughed. However, when Pascal began to list the nominees, Culkin broke character and began to laugh at Pascal.

Feb. 24, 2024: 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Pascal bested Culkin at the SAG Awards, but didn’t use his speech for a silly dig at the actor. Instead, he waited until his post-win interview to seek his “revenge.”

During his interview with France, Pascal joked that he would kiss Culkin at the afterparty, sharing a sincere story about their friendship prior to the faux award season feud.

Pascal recalled when they had first met, calling Culkin “the greatest.”

“I can remember years and years ago him taking one of my younger siblings to an FAO Schwartz in Manhattan and I was doing a play at second stage,” he said. “But he came up to me and complimented me on the play. He was already famous, having been a lead in a movie called ‘Igby Goes Down’ and he approached me in public just to tell me that.”

While Pascal said that Culkin “doesn’t remember this at all,” he still did.

“It’s been amazing to see him in (Succession) to the point of which I even feel guilty about not seeing his speech tonight, but it’ll be fine,” he said.