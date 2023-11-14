The 2023 Latin Grammys are sure to be a can't-miss event.

For the first time ever, the Latin Grammy Awards are taking place internationally. This year's awards ceremony will be held at the Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain.

Hosted by Sebastián Yatra, Roselyn Sánchez, Danna Paola and Paz Vega with nominations ranging from Karol G to Shakira, the Latin Grammys will bring together a slew of the biggest acts in Latin music as they celebrate their hard work and mega-hits from the last year.

Below, find out how you can watch and stream the 2023 Latin Grammys.

When do the 2023 Latin Grammys take place?

The 2023 Latin Grammys will take place on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain.

How can I watch the 2023 Latin Grammys?

Fans can watch the Latin Grammys on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión in the U.S., and at 10:30 p.m. CET on Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE) in Spain.

It will also air on cable channel TNT at 7:30 p.m. in Mexico / 8:30 p.m. in Panama and Colombia / 9:30 p.m. in Venezuela) / 10:30 p.m. in Argentina and Chile.

The ceremony will be aired in over 80 countries worldwide. Check your local broadcasters for additional airings.

Is there a livestream for the 2023 Latin Grammy?

At this time, there doesn't appear to be a way to livestream the awards ceremony. However, The Associated Press will be streaming the red carpet. On the day of, you can tune in to see the stars arriving and what they're wearing to the awards ceremony.

Who is nominated for a 2023 Latin Grammy?

Songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera leads the list of nominees with 13 Latin Grammy nominations. The Mexican hitmaker is the most nominated person of the year.

Shakira, Karol G, Camilo and composer Keityn are next with seven nominations a piece, with Argentinian producer DJ Bizarrap up for six awards.

Additionally, Laura Pausini is the 2023 Latin Recording Academy person of the year, and Antonio Banderas will also be honored with the president’s award.

You can check out the full list of nominations here.

Who is performing at the 2023 Latin Grammys?

The ceremony will have a star-studded line-up taking the stage.

Rosalía, Maluma, Juanes and Peso Pluma, Shakira, Andrea Bocelli, Ozuna with David Guetta, Rauw Alejandro, Alejandro Sanz, and Christian Nodal are just a handful of names that will be performing during the telecast.

See the full 2023 Latin Grammy performers here!