The 2023 Latin Grammys are here! Follow for live updates, award winners, performances

The 2023 Latin Grammys are officially here, and Spain — and the rest of the world — is buzzing with excitement.

For the first time ever, Latin music’s biggest night is taking place in Seville, Spain, with stars like Shakira, Rosalía, Maluma, Juanes and more set to be in attendance. During the Nov. 16 event — which kicks off at 8 P.M. ET — Latin Grammy awards will be handed out. Nominees include everyone from Karol G to Shakira and Camila, and songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera has taken the title of most-nominated artist.

Several performers are also set to take the stage to perform their latest hits, and special honors will be given out to person of the year Laura Pausini and Antonio Banderas.

The three-hour broadcast will be hosted by Sebastián Yatra, pulling triple duty as emcee, nominee and performer, as well as Roselyn Sánchez, Danna Paola and Paz Vega.

Depending where you are in the world, this year's award show will be available on Univision, TNT, and more, and there are a few options to live stream; you can find out more about how to watch the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards here and below.

To follow along for the best red carpet looks and updates on winners, performances, and more, follow along here with TODAY.com's live blog. We'll be here all night long — dale!