Updated 13 minutes ago

The 2023 Latin Grammys are here! Follow for live updates, award winners, performances

Latin music's biggest night is here. Follow TODAY's live blog for real-time updates all night long.
Karol G arriving at the 24th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on Nov. 16, 2023 in Seville, Spain.
By Liz Calvario

The 2023 Latin Grammys are officially here, and Spain — and the rest of the world — is buzzing with excitement.

For the first time ever, Latin music’s biggest night is taking place in Seville, Spain, with stars like Shakira, Rosalía, Maluma, Juanes and more set to be in attendance. During the Nov. 16 event — which kicks off at 8 P.M. ET — Latin Grammy awards will be handed out. Nominees include everyone from Karol G to Shakira and Camila, and songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera has taken the title of most-nominated artist.

Several performers are also set to take the stage to perform their latest hits, and special honors will be given out to person of the year Laura Pausini and Antonio Banderas.

The three-hour broadcast will be hosted by Sebastián Yatra, pulling triple duty as emcee, nominee and performer, as well as Roselyn Sánchez, Danna Paola and Paz Vega.

Depending where you are in the world, this year's award show will be available on Univision, TNT, and more, and there are a few options to live stream; you can find out more about how to watch the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards here and below.

To follow along for the best red carpet looks and updates on winners, performances, and more, follow along here with TODAY.com's live blog. We'll be here all night long — dale!

13m ago / 11:14 PM UTC

Andrea Bocelli gets a standing ovation

Liz Calvario

The Italian icon took the stage during the awards ceremony, performing a stunning rendition of "Granada." The singer was accompanied by a band and four flamenco dancers.

The crowd got on their feet and applauded after his performance.

Andrea Bocelli performing "Granada" at the Latin Grammy Awards 2023.
36m ago / 10:51 PM UTC

Karol G presents Laura Pausini with the person of the year award

Liz Calvario

After Laura Pausini’s dynamic performance, which included a number of her greatest hits, Karol G took the stage and presented the singer with the person of the year award.

Karol shared how the writers had prepared a speech for her, but as a fan of the Italian singer, she wanted to write her own personal message.

Karol G presenting Laura Pausini with the person of the year award at the 2023 Latin Grammys.
Pausini thanked the Latin Recording Academy, calling herself "la Italiana más Latina de todo el mundo." She added that she's so happy to be accepted by the Latin and Hispanic community and thankful for the honor.

45m ago / 10:42 PM UTC

Peso Pluma and Eslabón Armado make history

Liz Calvario

Peso Pluma and Eslabón Armado performed their hit, “Ella Baila Sola,” for the first time together on television. The artists celebrated their native Mexico with the regional Mexican track during the telecast.

Peso Pluma and Eslabón Armado perform "Ella Baila Sola"
54m ago / 10:32 PM UTC

Shakira performs “Acróstico" with her sons making a cameo

Shakira performing "Acróstico" during the 2023 Latin Grammys.
As host Roselyn Sanchez put it in her introduction, she's an artist who's always reinventing herself: Shakira, Shakira! The Colombiana took the stage to perform several songs while wearing a sparkling gold gown.

She took to the stage with a piano-backed rendition of her single, “Acróstico," featuring a sweet video cameo from her two sons, Milan and Sasha. In the song, the singer — who is already a Latin Grammy winner tonight — sings about how her kids taught her the real meaning of love, and how she only wants the best for them.

Both Milan and Sasha were both in the audience watching their mom's performance.


Sasha and Milan watching their mom, Shakira, perform during the 2023 Latin Grammys.
1h ago / 10:14 PM UTC

Juanes performs, takes home Best Pop/Rock album award

Just after being awarded the Best Pop/Rock album award, Juanes took to the stage to perform his emotional single, "Gris" — which was released in March of this year — as the crowd enthusiastically sang along.

2h ago / 9:48 PM UTC

And the award for Best Pop Song goes to...

Shakira! For her collaboration with BZRP! Earlier this song, the Colombian singer released her freestyle song with the producer and artist. In it, Shakira sang several pointed lyrics at her ex-partner, Gerard Pique. During her acceptance speech alongside BZRP, she — in Spanish — thanked the Latin and Spanish publics for all of their support through the years, the good and bad. She then finished her speech by dedicated her award to her supporters in Spain, where she previously lived for many years before moving to Miami.

2h ago / 9:44 PM UTC

All four hosts take the stage to kickoff the 2023 Latin Grammys

Sebastián Yatra — who is pulling triple duty as emcee, nominee and performer — Roselyn Sánchez, Danna Paola and Paz Vega are hosting tonight.

2h ago / 9:41 PM UTC

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole make their red carpet debut

Just weeks after the rumored couple shared a kiss on stage, seemingly confirming their relationship, they arrived to the 2023 Latin Grammys red carpet together wearing black and red.

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole posing together at the 2023 Latin Grammys.
2h ago / 9:36 PM UTC

Rosalía opens the Latin Grammys by bringing the crowd to a standing ovation

With a moving live performance in a stunning black dress and dangling earrings, the Spanish singer brought the crowd to their feet after her opening number.

Rosalía opened the 2023 Latin Grammys in Spain.
2h ago / 9:26 PM UTC

Shakira turns heads on the red carpet

Liz Calvario

Shakira, who is nominated for seven awards, strikes a pose with a black gown with gold detailing. The singer is also set to take the stage during the telecast.

Shakira at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards.
2h ago / 9:14 PM UTC

Karol G arrives, stuns at the 2023 Latin Grammys

Liz Calvario

Karol G brought the Bichota power to the Latin Grammys red carpet. The singer, sporting light pink hair, looked sensational in a pink sequin minidress by Balmain and Giuseppe Zanotti clear heels. Karol is up for seven Latin Grammy awards.

Karol G posing on the red carpet.
2h ago / 8:58 PM UTC

Fans are pulling for nominees Karol G, Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny

Liz Calvario

Songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera leads the list of nominees with 13 Latin Grammy nominations. The Mexican hitmaker is the most nominated person of the year.

He is followed by Karol GShakira, Camilo and composer Keityn with seven nominations a piece. Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, Rosalía and Ricky Martin are also up for awards.

Check out the list of nominees, here.

2h ago / 8:58 PM UTC

Shakira, Rosalía, Peso Pluma and more are set to perform

Liz Calvario

Shakira performs onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
There's a long list of artists who will be performing during the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards. Shakira is expected to deliver a headline-making performance, as well as Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro, Feid, Gale and many more.

See the full list of performers, here.

2h ago / 8:58 PM UTC

Laura Pausini has already been honored with "Person of the Year"

Liz Calvario

Laura Pausini during the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala at Fibes Conference and Exhibition Centre on Nov. 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain.
The 2023 Latin Recording Academy person of the year is Italian singer Laura Pausini. During the show, the “En Cambio No” singer will take the stage for a performance before accepting her award.

A day before the Latin Grammys, Pausini was honored during the Person of the Year gala, which included a tribute concert with artists singing renditions of her biggest hits. 

2h ago / 8:58 PM UTC

How to watch the 2023 Latin Grammys

Liz Calvario

This year’s awards ceremony will be held at the Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain. With the time difference, there are many ways to tune into the celebration.

Fans can watch the Latin Grammys on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión in the U.S., and at 10:30 p.m. CET on Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE) in Spain.

It will also air on cable channel TNT at 7:30 p.m. in Mexico / 8:30 p.m. in Panama and Colombia / 9:30 p.m. in Venezuela) / 10:30 p.m. in Argentina and Chile.

The ceremony will be aired in over 80 countries worldwide. Check your local broadcasters for additional airings.

To live stream the awards, cable subscribers can download the Univision app and live stream the channel there using their cable provider info. Or, the streaming service FuboTV includes Univision as part of its membership package; you can start a free trial here.

Liz Calvario

Liz Calvario is a Los Angeles-based reporter and editor for TODAY.com who covers entertainment, pop culture and trending news.