The 2023 Latin Grammys are here! Follow for live updates, award winners, performances

The 2023 Latin Grammys are officially here, and Spain — and the rest of the world — is buzzing with excitement.
For the first time ever, Latin music’s biggest night is taking place in Seville, Spain, with stars like Shakira, Rosalía, Maluma, Juanes and more set to be in attendance. During the Nov. 16 event — which kicks off at 8 P.M. ET — Latin Grammy awards will be handed out. Nominees include everyone from Karol G to Shakira and Camila, and songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera has taken the title of most-nominated artist.
Several performers are also set to take the stage to perform their latest hits, and special honors will be given out to person of the year Laura Pausini and Antonio Banderas.
The three-hour broadcast will be hosted by Sebastián Yatra, pulling triple duty as emcee, nominee and performer, as well as Roselyn Sánchez, Danna Paola and Paz Vega.
Depending where you are in the world, this year's award show will be available on Univision, TNT, and more, and there are a few options to live stream; you can find out more about how to watch the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards here and below.
To follow along for the best red carpet looks and updates on winners, performances, and more, follow along here with TODAY.com's live blog. We'll be here all night long — dale!
Andrea Bocelli gets a standing ovation
The Italian icon took the stage during the awards ceremony, performing a stunning rendition of "Granada." The singer was accompanied by a band and four flamenco dancers.
The crowd got on their feet and applauded after his performance.
Karol G presents Laura Pausini with the person of the year award
After Laura Pausini’s dynamic performance, which included a number of her greatest hits, Karol G took the stage and presented the singer with the person of the year award.
Karol shared how the writers had prepared a speech for her, but as a fan of the Italian singer, she wanted to write her own personal message.
Pausini thanked the Latin Recording Academy, calling herself "la Italiana más Latina de todo el mundo." She added that she's so happy to be accepted by the Latin and Hispanic community and thankful for the honor.
Peso Pluma and Eslabón Armado make history
Peso Pluma and Eslabón Armado performed their hit, “Ella Baila Sola,” for the first time together on television. The artists celebrated their native Mexico with the regional Mexican track during the telecast.
Shakira performs “Acróstico" with her sons making a cameo
As host Roselyn Sanchez put it in her introduction, she's an artist who's always reinventing herself: Shakira, Shakira! The Colombiana took the stage to perform several songs while wearing a sparkling gold gown.
She took to the stage with a piano-backed rendition of her single, “Acróstico," featuring a sweet video cameo from her two sons, Milan and Sasha. In the song, the singer — who is already a Latin Grammy winner tonight — sings about how her kids taught her the real meaning of love, and how she only wants the best for them.
Both Milan and Sasha were both in the audience watching their mom's performance.
Juanes performs, takes home Best Pop/Rock album award
Just after being awarded the Best Pop/Rock album award, Juanes took to the stage to perform his emotional single, "Gris" — which was released in March of this year — as the crowd enthusiastically sang along.
And the award for Best Pop Song goes to...
Shakira! For her collaboration with BZRP! Earlier this song, the Colombian singer released her freestyle song with the producer and artist. In it, Shakira sang several pointed lyrics at her ex-partner, Gerard Pique. During her acceptance speech alongside BZRP, she — in Spanish — thanked the Latin and Spanish publics for all of their support through the years, the good and bad. She then finished her speech by dedicated her award to her supporters in Spain, where she previously lived for many years before moving to Miami.
All four hosts take the stage to kickoff the 2023 Latin Grammys
Sebastián Yatra — who is pulling triple duty as emcee, nominee and performer — Roselyn Sánchez, Danna Paola and Paz Vega are hosting tonight.
Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole make their red carpet debut
Just weeks after the rumored couple shared a kiss on stage, seemingly confirming their relationship, they arrived to the 2023 Latin Grammys red carpet together wearing black and red.
Rosalía opens the Latin Grammys by bringing the crowd to a standing ovation
With a moving live performance in a stunning black dress and dangling earrings, the Spanish singer brought the crowd to their feet after her opening number.
Shakira turns heads on the red carpet
Shakira, who is nominated for seven awards, strikes a pose with a black gown with gold detailing. The singer is also set to take the stage during the telecast.
Karol G arrives, stuns at the 2023 Latin Grammys
Karol G brought the Bichota power to the Latin Grammys red carpet. The singer, sporting light pink hair, looked sensational in a pink sequin minidress by Balmain and Giuseppe Zanotti clear heels. Karol is up for seven Latin Grammy awards.
Fans are pulling for nominees Karol G, Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny
Songwriter and producer Edgar Barrera leads the list of nominees with 13 Latin Grammy nominations. The Mexican hitmaker is the most nominated person of the year.
He is followed by Karol G, Shakira, Camilo and composer Keityn with seven nominations a piece. Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, Rosalía and Ricky Martin are also up for awards.
Check out the list of nominees, here.
Shakira, Rosalía, Peso Pluma and more are set to perform
There's a long list of artists who will be performing during the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards. Shakira is expected to deliver a headline-making performance, as well as Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro, Feid, Gale and many more.
See the full list of performers, here.
Laura Pausini has already been honored with "Person of the Year"
The 2023 Latin Recording Academy person of the year is Italian singer Laura Pausini. During the show, the “En Cambio No” singer will take the stage for a performance before accepting her award.
A day before the Latin Grammys, Pausini was honored during the Person of the Year gala, which included a tribute concert with artists singing renditions of her biggest hits.
How to watch the 2023 Latin Grammys
This year’s awards ceremony will be held at the Conference and Exhibition Centre in Seville, Spain. With the time difference, there are many ways to tune into the celebration.
Fans can watch the Latin Grammys on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión in the U.S., and at 10:30 p.m. CET on Radiotelevisión Española (RTVE) in Spain.
It will also air on cable channel TNT at 7:30 p.m. in Mexico / 8:30 p.m. in Panama and Colombia / 9:30 p.m. in Venezuela) / 10:30 p.m. in Argentina and Chile.
The ceremony will be aired in over 80 countries worldwide. Check your local broadcasters for additional airings.
To live stream the awards, cable subscribers can download the Univision app and live stream the channel there using their cable provider info. Or, the streaming service FuboTV includes Univision as part of its membership package; you can start a free trial here.