The 2023 Latin Grammys are gearing up to welcome a slew of star-studded performers.

Taking place in Seville, Spain, on Thursday, Nov. 16, the 24th Latin Grammy Awards will include a large number of artists taking the stage. Among them include current Latin Grammy nominee and previous winner Shakira, alongside Rosalía, Maluma, Juanes and Peso Pluma, and many others.

The celebration will be hosted by Sebastián Yatra — who is pulling triple duty as emcee, nominee and performer — Roselyn Sánchez, Danna Paola and Paz Vega.

Find out all the names that will be performing their biggest hits at this year's awards ceremony, as well as the 2023 person of the year.

Who is performing at the 2023 Latin Grammys?

The first and second wave of performers were announced in October, with the second list of artists taking the stage revealed on Nov. 9. There will be a number of first-time performers, as well as seasoned stars who are returning to the Latin Grammy Awards stage.

Shakira

Rosalía

Maluma

Sebastián Yatra

Milo J

Andrea Bocelli

DJ Premier

Ozuna with David Guetta

Juanes

Rauw Alejandro

Alejandro Sanz

Christian Nodal

Bizarrap

Feid

Camilo

Maria Becerra

Peso Pluma and Eslabón Armado

Kany García

Carin León

Pablo Alborán

Edgar Barrera

Manuel Carrasco

Iza

Borja

Natascha Falcão

Gale

Paola Guanche

Joaquina

León Leiden

Who is the 2023 Person of the Year at the Latin Grammys?

The 2023 Latin Recording Academy person of the year is Italian singer Laura Pausini. The “En Cambio No” singer is also expected to take the stage during the awards ceremony.

The Person of the Year Gala, honoring the multi-lingual Pausini, will also take place a day before the Latin Grammys on Nov. 15. The event will also include a tribute concert, with an array of notable artists singing renditions of her biggest hits.