Beyoncé and Meryl Streep talking at the Grammys has become an instant meme

Beyoncé and Meryl Streep: Name a better duo.

The icons of the music and film industries, respectively, shared a moment at the Grammys Feb. 4 and a picture capturing their chat has prompted the creation of a new meme.

In the photo, Streep grabs Beyoncé’s arm as she bends over to say something enthusiastically. Beyoncé, in a cowboy hat, wears a shocked or amused expression.

“The queen of the Oscars with the queen of the Grammys,” a Beyoncé fan account shared, with others calling them two “legends.”

One Instagram account shared the image and asked people write a caption in the comments.

“‘Cmon. It’s me, Meryl. You can tell me who Becky is!’” one person wrote.

Another commented, “‘Beyoncé I too am a church girl,’” referring to one of the artist’s songs.

“‘When you are at a family reunion minding your own business and someone says “I used to change your diapers,’” one person commented.

Another joked about Beyoncé not being nominated for any Grammys this year, writing, “‘I went 20 years being nominated for Oscars before I won again. Your time is coming!’”

Kevin Winter / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

An X user connected a popular “The Devil Wears Prada” monologue from Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, with Beyoncé's firstborn, Blue Ivy.

“But what you don’t know is that your daughter’s name is not just Blue, it’s not turquoise. It’s not lapis. It’s actually cerulean,” the person shared, referring to Blue Ivy.

Another person mentioned Streep beating out Beyoncé at the 2007 Golden Globes for best performance by an actress in a motion picture for a musical or a comedy, writing, “Meryl apologized.”

At the time, Streep was nominated for her role in “The Devil Wears Prada” and Beyoncé was being recognized for being Deena Jones in “Dreamgirls.”

The two were also photographed at the 2007 event in their gold and beige dresses, this time shaking hands at a farther distance.

Beyonce and Meryl Streep shaking hands at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards held Jan. 15, 2007 Paul Drinkwater / NBCU via Getty Images

Though neither Beyoncé nor Streep were nominated for Grammys this year, the two found themselves at the center of several notable moments — including Streep presenting with her son-in-law Mark Ronson and Jay-Z calling out the Recording Academy for not recognizing his wife’s for album of the year.