Why was Meryl Streep at the Grammys? Fans surprised by her connection to Mark Ronson

This Barbie is supporting her son-in-law.

Meryl Streep attended the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4 to help her son-in-law, music producer Mark Ronson, present the award for record of the year.

"I am so unbelievably honored to be here tonight with you, Mark, to present the most important award of the night, the best album of the year," Streep said on stage.

Meryl Streep and Mark Ronson on stage during the 66th Grammy Awards Sunday night. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Ronson jumped in, "Best record of the year."

After some playful banter back and forth about the difference between an album, record, single and song, Streep went for the jugular.

"That's the one you lost," she told Ronson, referring to his nomination for song of the year, which was ultimately awarded to Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For." (Ronson was among the songwriters nominated for Dua Lipa's "Dance The Night." Both songs appeared in the film "Barbie.")

Streep, 74, immediately grabbed Ronson, 48, and gave him a kiss on the cheek, before reminding everyone that he had, in fact, won the award they were presenting.

"Twice," Ronson said with a smile.

The best song Grammy went to Miley Cyrus for her track, "Flowers," her second win of the night — and just the second of her 15-year career.

Streep, Grace Gummer and Ronson at an event at the New York Public Library on Sept. 29, 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Albie Awards

Ronson married Streep's daughter Grace Gummer in 2021.

"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i’m sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love," Ronson wrote in an Instagram post announcing their marriage in 2021.

"I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (and yes, we got married)"

Ronson was previously married to French actor Joséphine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018, and Gummer was previously married to "Nomadland" actor Tay Strathairn.

Ronson, Grace Gummer, Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer, Louise Jacobson, Henry Wolfe and Tamryn Storm Hawker at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 3, 2023. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Streep shares four children with sculptor Don Gummer: Henry Wolfe Gummer, 44, Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 32.

Streep and Don Gummer have been separated for more than six years, Streep's representative told TODAY.com in October 2023.

Ronson worked with producer Andrew Wyatt to produce "Barbie: The Album," the soundtrack behind Greta Gerwig's billion-dollar film.

He won the award for best compilation soundtrack for visual media on Feb. 4, and was nominated for four other awards this year.

Sunday's award marked Ronson's eighth Grammy win, according to the Recording Academy.