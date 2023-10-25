Meryl Streep and Don Gummer share four talented kids: Meet them all

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Celebrated actress Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on Sept. 30, but they revealed in a statement that they have been separated for more than six years.

During those four decades together, the couple shared countless memories and four grown children.

Here's everything you need to know about Henry Wolfe, 43, Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 32.

Henry Wolfe

Streep and Gummer's first child, Henry Wolfe, was born on Nov. 13, 1979, about a year after the couple tied the knot.

According to "The Hollywood Reporter," Streep told a story about early motherhood on the BBC's "The Graham Norton Show." When she attended the Golden Globe ceremony — ultimately winning an award for "Kramer vs. Kramer" — she wore her wedding dress to the ceremony. Because the ceremony ran long, Streep, who was breastfeeding at the time, began lactating. She accepted the award one-handed so that she could keep her chest covered.

Henry is a musician, choosing to go by "Henry Wolfe" rather than "Henry Gummer." Henry can be heard on soundtracks for two of his mother's movies: "Julie & Julia" and "Ricki and the Flash."

Meryl Streep and son Henry Wolfe at the Shakespeare in the Park's "Mother Courage And Her Children" Opening Night in 2006. Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

According to "People," Wolfe married his wife, Tamryn, in 2019, and the couple has two children: Ida June and Quinn William. Mamie Gummer

Mary Willa “Mamie” Gummer was born on Aug. 3, 1983, and her acting career began shortly thereafter.

Mamie was cast in the role of Streep's daughter in the 1986 movie "Heartburn." Jack Nicholson played her father. In 2008, Mamie told New York Magazine that she still receives $80 residual checks from the role: "I love watching that movie. Whenever I'm having a bad day, me and my sisters turn it on."

Mamie has a long list of credits to her name, including the title role in the TV show "Emily Owens, M.D." She also had recurring roles on "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight." And just like her mother, Mamie brought her acting skills to Broadway as Cécile Volanges in "Les Liaisons Dangereuses."

Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep at the City Meals-On-Wheels Power Lunch for Women on Nov. 20, 2015 in NYC. Brent N. Clarke / FilmMagic

After her two-year marriage to Ben Walker (who also appeared in "Les Liaisons Dangereuses"), Mamie married Mehar Sethi in 2019. She gave birth to her son that same year.

Grace Gummer

Grace Gummer joined the family on May 9, 1986.

According to "Hello! Magazine," Grace studied art history and Italian at Vassar College. She also worked in fashion design before turning to acting.

Like her older sister, she has a long list of credits on stage ("The Columnist," "Arcadia") and on screen ("Frances Ha," "Mr. Robot," "American Horror Story").

Meryl Streep and daughter Grace Gummer at the premiere of "Suffragette" on Oct. 20, 2015. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Grace was married to musician Tay Strathairn from 2019 to 2020. (His father, actor David Strathairn, played Streep's cautious husband in 1994's "The River Wild.") According to People, the couple was only married for about a month before filing for divorce.

She married music producer Mark Ronson in 2021 and the couple welcomed a baby girl early this year.

Louisa Jacobson

Born on June 12, 1991, Louisa Jacobson dropped "Gummer" from her name for professional reasons — she, too, jumped into the acting world with her sisters (after completing a degree from Vassar, like her mother and sister).

As the baby of the family, Louisa said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that her mother still calls her by a pet name: "Pickle." She also detailed the way her mom has an embarrassing habit of copying people's accents.

And Streep isn't above crashing her daughter's cast party.

When Cynthia Nixon threw a party for her "Guilded Age" co-stars (Louisa plays Marian Brook in the HBO series) in January 2022, Streep walked right in front of the camera to make her presence known.

Meryl Streep and Louisa Gummer at "The Giver" premiere on Aug. 11, 2014. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

This summer, all four of the Streep children performed together at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts. They participated in a reading of Paul Schmidt’s adaptation of Chekhov’s "Three Sisters."

Louisa wrote of the experience on Instagram: "It was a truly profound experience … imperfect, beautiful, full of love, joy, anxiety and existential dread — a Chekhovian drama in and of itself wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. I love them so much."