Antoni Porowski and boyfriend Kevin Harrington are engaged after 3 years together

Things just keep getting better!

“Queer Eye” personality and celebrity food expert Antoni Porowski, 38, has a wedding with his partner Kevin Harrington on the horizon.

Harrington announced the engagement on Instagram with a caption that read, “Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged.”

In the last photo in Harrington’s post, the couple is wearing makeup that makes them look like zombies.

“Don’t worry I’ll prolly be dabbling w Botox by then,” The “Let’s Do Dinner” cookbook author commented.

Porowski also took to Instagram to hint at upcoming nuptials on Nov. 17, writing “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry.”

Porowski’s “Queer Eye” family quickly filled the comments section of his post with heart and crying emojis.

“So cute, love soy much,” Jonathan Van Ness, who recently got married, wrote. “Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!”

So damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!!,” Bobby Berk commented.

“I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer,” replied Tan France, who welcomed a baby in 2021.

In May, Porowski shared his relationship origin story with People, saying the two grew closer due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Harrington traveled from New York to Austin, Texas, where Porowski was filming “Queer Eye.” His four-day trip turned into a more extended stay.

“It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog,” Porowski explained to People. “We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog to living in the same place with a dog.”

Essentially, Porowski said, they got serious fast.

“It escalated quickly. But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice,” Porowski explained. “When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that’s kind of the key.”