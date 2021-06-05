Congratulations are in order for Jonathan Van Ness and Mark Peacock!

The couple, who tied the knot in a secret ceremony last spring, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary today. Van Ness shared a post on Instagram to mark the occasion, posting a carousel of images documenting their relationship. The first photo of the slideshow was a snap from their wedding ceremony, followed by a shot with their dog, Pablo, and plenty of adorable photos of the couple.

“Happy One Year Wedding Anniversary @marklondon,” Van Ness, who identifies as gender nonbinary but uses he/him pronouns, wrote in the caption. “I love our adventures and I can’t wait to make more.”

Peacock shared a post of his own, starting off the slideshow with a cozy selfie of the couple along with their cat, as well as some snaps from their wedding last year.

“Happy 1st Anniversary babe,” he captioned the celebratory Instagram post.

Van Ness and Peacock kept their nuptials under wraps for the majority of 2020. The “Queer Eye” star broke the exciting news and surprised fans by announcing his marriage on December 31 in a post recapping 2020 on Instagram. In the midst of discussing the year, Van Ness snuck a key piece of information into the caption, writing, “I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with.”

On the same day, Peacock shared a similar post on Instagram detailing 2020 and all of the changes the year brought upon his life.

“I left London and moved across the Atlantic, got dressed up for numerous seriously hilarious zoom quizzes, re-discovered a love for gardening, learn to drive on the left, got married to my soulmate and one true love @jvn and adopted a little Jack Russell called Pablo and entered a family with 4 amazing cats,” he wrote in the caption alongside a series of photos throughout the year, including some snaps with Van Ness.

Days after revealing that he had gotten married in 2020, Van Ness shared another post on Instagram, opening up about his relationship with Peacock.

The 34-year-old television personality shared a series of photos with Peacock on Instagram on January 2, giving some background on their relationship.

“We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour,” he wrote. “At the end of that time I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini break to Amsterdam. I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth’s of dates to come meet my mom & and friends on a mini break? Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I’m quite sure he felt the same.”

Van Ness continued the caption, adding, “Here’s some of my favorite moments together and here’s to making many more.”

Since then, Van Ness and Peacock have documented their adorable relationship across social media. From posts chronicling their quiz night outfits as Miranda Hobbes from “Sex and the City” and Mary-Kate Olsen and their drag personas, Rosie Lee and Kitty Roberts to dual Instagram posts to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the couple’s first year of marriage has been full of adventure and plenty of moments to celebrate.

Last month, Van Ness shared on Instagram that Peacock will be staying in the United States. He posted a photo of the couple standing in front of a United States Citizenship and Immigration Services building, beaming as they posed side-by-side.

“Yay he’s staying @marklondon,” the caption read. “Today as a queer person who wouldn’t have been able to marry the person they love just 6 years ago, our rights can’t be taken for granted! So happy to have this process in our rearview Green Card YAS!”