'Queer Eye' star Antoni cooks up baked mac, creamy pappardelle and sheet-pan chicken

"Queer Eye" food expert and best-selling author Antoni Porowski is joining TODAY to share some of his favorite easy entertaining recipes from his new cookbook, "Antoni: Let's Do Dinner." He shows us how to make cheesy baked pasta with broccoli, roasted chicken with grapes and creamy pappardelle with chicken and bacon.

There are as many versions of mac and cheese as there are "Housewives" franchises — all of which have their place in our homes. My skillet version is crispy along the edges and has a wonderful, crunchy breadcrumb topping, which is my favorite part. Broccoli and cheese make a great pair, especially in a baked pasta.

I’m so excited about this dish. It’s decadent, with a creamy, bacon-y sauce, packed with chicken and the sweetness of carrots. It comes together so easily but tastes and looks like you spent half the day in the kitchen. The ultimate hack? Rotisserie chicken! It saves a load of time to get dinner on the table quicker.

Who doesn't love a great sheet-pan recipe? My version pairs juicy, bursting sweet grapes with charred red onion, loads of rosemary and crispy, ancho chile-rubbed chicken. The pan juices are just so darn good — make sure to have a bit of bread to sop up all the goodness.

