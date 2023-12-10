Reality TV star Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell dies at 29

“Mama June” Shannon's eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, has died following her battle adrenal cancer.

The 44-year-old shared a family photo to Instagram Dec. 10, writing, "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us."

Shannon continued, saying that her daughter died "peacefully" in her home Dec. 9 at 11:12 p.m.

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #mamajune, #prayers, #cancersucks and #family.

Cardwell is a mother to two young daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

On Dec. 8, Shannon provided an update on Cardwell via Instagram, saying in a video that "some things have changed" in their lives. At the time, she said Cardwell was "still with us" and asked for continued prayers for the family.

“I’m going to sign off, this will be my last message. When that time does come, we will also as a family come to y’all on social media because Anna would not have it any f---ing other way,” she said in the clip.

Cardwell, 29, had been sharing her health journey on social media over the past several months and last posted on Instagram Nov. 9. She was reviewing a food and shared that she was feeling "eh" after finishing a radiation treatment.

In July, Shannon told "Entertainment Tonight" that Cardwell had just finished her fourth round of chemotherapy treatment for adrenal carcinoma. Cardwell's diagnosis was stage 4, and Shannon described her condition as “terminal.”

“We don’t know what to expect because the cancer is very aggressive, and it grew from nothing to something huge on the left side of her body really fast,” Shannon said. “For me, it’s an emotional rollercoaster sometimes. Mentally it’s always on my mind.”

The reality star added, “She’s not going go into remission. We’ve all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time because you never know.”

In May, Shannon confirmed to "ET" that Cardwell had been diagnosed with a “very rare and very aggressive” form of cancer. Shannon said her daughter first noticed something was wrong, however, in August 2022.

At the time, Cardwell sought treatment for back pain, where doctors removed a cyst, Shannon previously said. Soon after, her daughter’s health worsened.

By the time Cardwell received a diagnosis, the cancer had spread to her liver, spleen and lungs, Shannon said at the time.