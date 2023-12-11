"Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell died over the weekend at the age of 29 after being diagnosed with cancer.

A spokesperson for the reality star's mother, "Mama June" Shannon, confirmed the news to TODAY.com on Dec. 10.

“Our hearts are broken, Anna Marie Cardwell is no longer with us,” the statement said. “Anna passed at 11:12pm last night at her mother, June Shannon’s home in Milledgeville GA with her girls, all her sisters, her husband and close family at her side. Anna gave one heck of a fight for 10 months against the cancer.”

The statement continued, “Sadly, Anna passed away on her youngest daughter, Kylee’s birthday. We ask for prayers for the family during this difficult time as they try to process this great loss and make arrangements.”

Cardwell's sister, Alana Thompson, also mourned her loss in her own Instagram post.

"This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make 💔 Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now. I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken," she wrote.

The family shared in May 2023 that Cardwell had been diagnosed with "very rare and very aggressive" cancer after first developing symptoms in August 2022.

Who is Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell?

Cardwell rose to fame while starring on "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," a TLC reality show that followed her sister Alana Thompson (aka "Honey Boo Boo") as she competed in beauty pageants. Cardwell appeared on the show with her mother, Mama June Shannon, and her other sisters, Jessica Shannon and Lauryn Efird.

Cardwell had two daughters, Kaitlyn, now 11, and Kylee, 8. She was previously married to Michael Cardwell, but they divorced in 2017. At the time of her death, she was married to longtime love Eldridge Toney, according to the statement shared with TODAY.com.

What is Anna Cardwell’s cause of death?

Anna Cardwell's cause of death was adrenal cancer. She had been fighting cancer for 10 months before she died, according to a statement from her family. Her mother had previously described her specific type of adrenal cancer as "very rare and very aggressive."

What kind of cancer did Anna Cardwell have?

Anna Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

Entertainment Tonight reported the news in May 2023, when Shannon opened up about watching her daughter live with the condition. By the time Cardwell's cancer was diagnosed, it had already spread to her liver, spleen and lungs.

Adrenal cancer is a "rare cancer that begins in one or both of the small, triangular glands (adrenal glands) located on top of your kidneys," according to the Mayo Clinic. Adrenal glands are critical to the production of hormones, which send signals to the organs int he body. The cause of adrenal cancer isn't known.

Adrenal cancer most often affects adults in their 40s and 50s and children younger than 5, but it can occur at any time.

"When adrenal cancer is found early, there is a chance for cure. But if the cancer has spread to areas beyond the adrenal glands, cure becomes less likely. Treatment can be used to delay progression or recurrence," the Mayo Clinic said.

Symptoms of adrenal cancer

Symptoms include:

Weight gain or loss

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle weakness

Pink or purple stretch marks

Fever

Back pain

Loss of appetite

Abdominal bleeding

Hormonal changes

How did Anna Cardwell die?

Anna Cardwell died of adrenal cancer on Dec. 9, 2023, and was surrounded by her family at the time — including her two daughters, husband, mother and three sisters — according to a statement shared with TODAY.com.

Her death followed about 10 months of fighting cancer, according to the statement.

Anna Cardwell's cancer journey

Shannon had previously shared that the family first thought something was wrong with Cardwell's health in August 2022, when she started experiencing back pain. She went to hospital and had a cyst removed, but Cardwell’s health continued to decline.

By a few months later, Cardwell had already lost her hair. The cancer had spread to her spleen, liver and lungs before she got a diagnosis.

In the subsequent months Cardwell underwent several rounds of chemo. In May 2023, Shannon shared that the chemo appeared to be working.

“Well going on to round 3 of chemo. this yesterday it was pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up,” she wrote on Instagram. “But over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good."

Two months later, in July 2023, Shannon shared that the cancer was considered terminal and that Cardwell would likely never enter remission but that she was still undergoing chemo.

Cardwell's younger sister Efird told Entertainment Tonight at the time: “She can still go to the grocery store, she can drive herself, she’s still able to take the kids to and from places. ...

Thompson added that the chemo "does wear (Cardwell’s) body down sometimes, but other than that, she’s pretty good."

Shortly before Cardwell's death, in early December 2023, Shannon gave another update on her condition and said "some things have changed." The mother of four asked her followers for their prayers for Cardwell and her family.