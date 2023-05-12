Mama June’s daughter Anna Cardwell gives health update amid stage 4 cancer battle

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has some promising news to share as she continues to battle adrenal cancer.

The 28-year-old, whose mother is TLC reality star Mama June Shannon, gave an update on her health on Thursday in an encouraging Instagram post.

"Well going on to round 3 of chemo. this yesterday it was pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up," she captioned the post and shared a photo of herself with her boyfriend Eldridge Toney.

The mother of two ended her update on a positive note.

"But over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good 😇😁😁🙏," she wrote.

On May 4, Shannon confirmed that her daughter was battling a “very rare and very aggressive” form of adrenal cancer in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The 43-year-old, who stars in We TV’s “Mama June: Family Crisis,” revealed that Cardwell first went to the hospital in August 2022 when she had back pain and said doctors removed a cyst.

Flash forward a few months and Cardwell had "lost all her hair." When she got her diagnosis, the cancer had spread to her liver, spleen and lungs.

While describing her daughter's health, Shannon said Cardwell currently "sleeps a lot" and "doesn't want to eat some days."

In addition to Cardwell, Shannon has three other daughters: 26-year-old Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 23-year-old Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and 17-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

Watching her daughter undergo treatment hasn't been easy, and Shannon said the experience has taken a toll on her.

“There’s days that I don’t know whether to scream, or get mad, or get angry or be happy," she said.

Shannon said the family has prepared for the potential of losing Cardwell but added that they're optimistic.

“As her mom, we’ve had to have those talks that you don’t want to have with your child. So we've had those talks as a family too. We all know what the endgame is and we all are prepared for that. I mean, you’re never prepared, but we know what could happen.”