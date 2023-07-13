"Mama June" Shannon is sharing an update about oldest daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's cancer diagnosis.

The "Mama June: From Not to Hot" star told Entertainment Tonight that Cardwell, 28, who has been diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma, recently finished four rounds of chemotherapy.

“She’s actually doing pretty good,” said Shannon. “She’s handling it pretty good.”

The reality star told ET that her daughter's diagnosis was stage 4, describing her condition as "terminal."

Mama June Shannon confirmed in May that her oldest daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell had been diagnosed with a "very rare and very aggressive" form of cancer. Getty Images / @annamarie35 via Instagram

Two of Shannon's younger daughters, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 23, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 17, agreed that Cardwell had tolerated the chemotherapy well.

“A lot of people thought that it was going to make her sick and stuff like that, (but) she’s able to bounce back pretty quick,” Efird told ET, adding that the chemo had caused Cardwell to lose hair on her head and arms.

“She can still go to the grocery store, she can drive herself, she’s still able to take the kids to and from places,” she added of her older sister, who is mom to daughters, Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7.

Thompson told ET that the chemo "does wear (Cardwell's) body down sometimes, but other than that, she’s pretty good."

The family said that Kaitlyn knows her mom has been diagnosed with cancer but can't comprehend how serious her condition is. “I think she understands that Mommy is sick and Mommy might not be here for a while," said Efird. "She’s 10, but she’s a lot more mature than that because she’s been raised around older people.”

With her chemotherapy finished, Cardwell must now decide what course of action to take next, said the family.

“She just wants to see how it’s going to go,” Shannon explained. “We don’t know what to expect because the cancer is very aggressive, and it grew from nothing to something huge on the left side of her body really fast.”

The worried mom continued: “For me, it’s an emotional rollercoaster sometimes. Mentally it’s always on my mind."

“She’s stage 4. She’s not going go into remission,” added Shannon. “We’ve all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time because you never know.”

The family's health update about Cardwell comes two months after Shannon confirmed to ET that her daughter had been diagnosed with a “very rare and very aggressive" form of cancer.

According to Shannon, Cardwell first noticed something was wrong in August 2022. She sought treatment for back pain at a hospital, where doctors removed a cyst. After that, Shannon said, her daughter’s health worsened.

The TLC star told ET that by the time Cardwell was diagnosed, the cancer had spread to her liver, spleen and lungs.

“There’s days where I don’t know (whether) to scream, get mad, or be happy,” said Shannon. “As her mom, we’ve had talks you don’t want to have with your child. We know what the endgame is and we are prepared for that. You’re never prepared, but we know what could happen.”

Later in May, Cardwell shared an update about her health on Instagram.

"Well going on to round 3 of chemo. This yesterday it was pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up,” she wrote alongside a selfie with boyfriend Eldridge Toney.

The mom of two added, “But over all it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good."