Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus

Andy Cohen announced on Friday he tested positive for coronavirus.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host posted on Instagram he had been self-quarantined for a few days and not feeling great.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he wrote to his 3.7 million followers.

“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do ('Watch What Happens Live') from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he added. “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Cohen is one of several celebrities to announce they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, as the number of cases in the United States topped 16,272 as of Friday afternoon, according to NBC News reporting.

Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko have all tested positive.

Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, was diagnosed with the virus.