Wife of Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for COVID-19, the official said in a statement Thursday night.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is in isolation with mild symptoms but is feeling well, the statement said.

The prime minister will remain in isolation for 14 days. He will not be tested because he is not showing symptoms, according to the statement.

"I am feeling fine & I’m not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, but I will also be following the advice of our doctor and I will continue to self-isolate for now," Trudeau tweeted. "During that time, as I did today, I’ll continue to work from home and conduct meetings via video & teleconference."

I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie’s COVID-19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2020

Trudeau plans to address Canadians Friday.

Grégoire Trudeau returned from visiting the United Kingdom last week and began experiencing flu-like symptoms, according to officials. In a statement posted Thursday night, she thanked the people who have reached out with well wishes.

"Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon," she said. "Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.

"We will get through this situation together. Please share the facts and take your health seriously."

The two have been married since 2005 and share three children.