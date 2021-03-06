We’ve all been subject to a Zoom snafu over the past year. Celebrities are no different!

Amanda Seyfried got a classic Zoom interruption during her interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday, a moment that got their chat off to a hilarious start.

At the beginning of the interview, Seyfried’s introduction is interrupted by knocking on a door off to the side. Shocked, the 35-year-old actor turns toward the door, telling Fallon, “That was an intense knock.”

“Yeah, go on in and you’re stuck for a minute, but you can go up,” she tells whoever is knocking at the door before motioning behind her. “Yeah, you can go up here this way. Come on in.”

As Seyfried apologizes to Fallon for the interruption and begins to explain that her dryer is broken, two maintenance workers appear behind her, walking in the background of the shot.

"This is the funniest thing," Fallon told Seyfried, who still appeared to be shocked at the situation, blushing bright red. "You have things to do, you have things to take care of."

The two were able to carry on their interview following the brief interruption, moving on to discuss the "preferable" virtual Golden Globe Awards last week and her most recent role in “Mank."

Fallon himself is no stranger to being interrupted during an interview for his show. During the at-home episodes of “The Tonight Show,” he was interrupted on a few different occasions by his daughters, Winnie and Franny, in the middle of filming segments for his show. Ethan Hawke as well as Ciara and Russell Wilson were subject to some of those adorable mid-interview interruptions that happen to the best of us.

Kelly Clarkson, Tina Fey and Chris Hemsworth are among the other parents who have had similar moments during television segments during the pandemic, each making light of what life during quarantine is like while still trying to work.

Even TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager has had a moment (or two…) where there has been an adorable interruption. During an Instagram Live with the author Elizabeth Wetmore last May, Jenna’s daughter Mila crashed the conversation to whisper something in her mom’s ear. The 7-year-old ended up staying by her mom’s side for the remainder of the interview to play with her mom’s hair while taking on the role of a background dancer.

The next month, Mila made an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna following a fight with her sister, Poppy, over some dolls.

“Please help,” Jenna joked. “Send help.”