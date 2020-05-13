Jimmy Fallon, Kelly Clarkson and more celebs whose kids crashed their interviews

Jimmy Fallon, Kelly Clarkson and other celebrities are learning what it's like to be interrupted by their kids on live TV.

As Hollywood stars quarantine with their families during the coronavirus outbreak, many talk show hosts and their guests are filming from home — and delighting viewers with their kids' unexpected high jinks.

Jimmy Fallon

Fallon's hilarious daughters, Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, have popped up on "The Tonight Show" so many times in recent weeks, they really should be given co-host credits.

Just this week, the girls crashed their dad's virtual interview with Ethan Hawke.

“Are your kids interrupting your interview?” Hawke asked when Winnie and Franny started making noise off camera.

“Don’t you come over here,” Fallon told his daughters, already cracking up at their antics. “Do not come over here.”

But it was too late. Before long, Winnie and Franny were climbing all over him and giggling wildly.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson was in the middle of a virtual scavenger hunt game with her "Trolls World Tour" co-stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick in April when her kids, River Rose and Remy, made a cameo appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

One item Timberlake found at his house was a "Troll" doll belonging to his son, Silas, 5. "I stole my kid’s toy," he said.

“I got one better than that,” said Clarkson as she pulled 5-year-old River Rose onto her lap. “I stole my kid!”

Remy, 3, wasn’t far behind. The pair smiled for the camera, while Timberlake and Kendrick aw-ed over them.

Tina Fey

Tina Fey's daughter Penelope, 8, hilariously hijacked her interview on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" Monday night.

"Please hold, there's a colonial lady coming in," Fey said when she noticed her younger child approaching wearing an old-fashioned gown.

"Yes, may I help you? I'm sorry, you're not making a sound. What? We're taping a television program. Do you need something?" Fey asked Penelope, who then came into the frame and held up her hand in an L shape above her head.

"The colonial lady just called us losers!" Fey cried, laughing.

"Wait a second! We're not losers!" Meyers responded.

"This means 'loyalists' in colonial times, so that's on you!" Fey joked to her daughter.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler invited his 11-year-old daughter, Sunny, to join him Monday during his video chat with "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host Jimmy Kimmel. Turns out, Sunny acted as her dad's stylist just before air time.

"I wanted to tell you a quick thing about my Sunny," said Sandler. "I had a hair coming out of my ear apparently, and Sunny told me about it. And she said I looked goofy, so I went and shaved it.”

Unfortunately, Sandler nicked his ear with the razor. The funnyman turned to Sunny and said, “Tell Jimmy what it looks like back there."

Sunny clearly inherited her dad's knack for comedy. "So, it's like … it's bloody and then there's a big gut,” she said as both Sandler and Kimmel chuckled.

"She says there's apparently a gut coming off my ear,” Sandler added before Sunny left him to finish his interview alone.

Chris Hemsworth

One of Chris Hemsworth's adorable twins crashed his interview with Australian radio station Triple M last month. Hemsworth — who shares 6-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha and daughter India Rose, 7, with wife Elsa Pataky — was promoting his movie "Extraction" when he was forced to pause to tell his kids to be quiet.

One of the boys made his way over to Hemsworth and soon he was smiling into the camera. After Hemsworth whispered something into his son's ear, the boy made a quick retreat.

But Hemsworth's kids weren't done with their mischief. At one point during the interview, the actor was forced to apologize again. "Sorry, my son is throwing pillows at the computer," he said.

Kevin Jonas

Kevin Jonas' daughters, Alena, 6, and Valentina, 3, made a surprise cameo when their dad appeared with his Jonas Brothers bandmates on "The Late Show" in late April.

Fallon stopped the interview when he noticed one of the little girls on camera behind Jonas. “Kevin, there’s a really cute person popping their little eyeballs in,” said the host.

That's when Jonas summed up the thoughts of so many parents who are juggling work and childcare right now.

“Well, this is life, right?” the musician replied before inviting Alena and Valentina to say hi to viewers.

Savannah Guthrie

The hosts of TODAY also know what it's like to be upstaged by their kids while working from home. Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was joined on the air by daughter Vale, 5, and son Charley, 3, for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day last month.

Charley initially sat on his mom’s lap while she did some teases before TODAY started its broadcast, but both kids ended up front and center at one point during the live show.

“In the sixth week of home basement broadcasting, we’ve really broken the seal. The duct tape on the door has been lifted and here they are,” Savannah joked while her kids squirmed in her lap.

Vale even sang an impromptu version of “Happy Birthday” to guest Valerie Bertinelli, in honor of her 60th birthday.

Al Roker

.@alroker's son Nick is helping his dad with weather forecasts before starting school at home! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/xST6YwGpZY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 30, 2020

TODAY weatherman Al Roker was joined on the show by his son, Nick, 17, last month.

“Here’s my little, although not so little, stand up,” Al said when Nick appeared next to him. Nick did indeed get on his feet, so tall that he was out of the frame.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin all looked on in awe at the growing teen while Hoda asked how tall he is.

“He’s doing good,” Al said, laughing. “He’s, I don’t know, he's about 6-(feet)-1.”

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager also laughed this month when her 7-year-old daughter, Mila, interrupted her live "Read With Jenna" Instagram chat with author Elizabeth Wetmore.

The grown-ups were deep into a discussion about Wetmore's novel "Valentine" when Mila crashed the conversation and began whispering in her mom's ear. Though Jenna told Mila to go upstairs, the little girl insisted on staying.

"Dear lord, working from home isn't always that easy," cried Jenna as Mila hung on her shoulder.