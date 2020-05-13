Watch Jimmy Fallon's giggling daughters take over his Ethan Hawke interview

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Jimmy Fallon’s daughters have taken over “The Tonight Show.”

While interviewing Ethan Hawke Tuesday night about his limited Showtime series, “The Good Lord Bird,” Fallon had to fend off daughters Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, after they interrupted him.

“Are your kids interrupting your interview?” Hawke asked when the girls started making noise off camera.

“Don’t you come over here,” Fallon said while laughing. “Do not come over here.”

“I got my kids in the other room. I take my job seriously, Jimmy,” Hawke kiddingly said.

As much as Fallon tried to keep the girls at bay, the floodgates had already opened, and Franny and Winnie, in a giggling fit, came into the room for all the viewers to see.

Fallon tried his darnedest to corral the girls, imploring them to leave.

“Goodbye, I love you. Have fun in school. Have fun. Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye! Take care,” he said.

“Jimmy, that is definitely the best moment I’ve ever had on television,” said Hawke, who’s been in show business for over three decades. “Your kids are awesome.”

The kids may be awesome, but they’re also persistent because right after Hawke said that, one of his girls came back into the room with their dad, still in full laughing mode.

For his part, Hawke rolled with the punches.

“This is my interview. I’m talking about my show. Getting us some precious airtime. Kids have no respect,” he joked.

Winnie and Franny have become a staple of their father's at-home "Tonight Show," doing everything from scaring him with a snake to racing him on the floor while on their backs.

Like millions of parents, Fallon is trying to juggle parenting and working from home.

"I love it actually, I'm really bonding with them more than ever," Fallon told People about this unusual time in their lives.

"They're not aware that I'm broadcasting this to millions of people," he added. "So if I have them help me out with a bit, they're very themselves, which is cool."