Allison Holker honors late husband tWitch on 1st Father’s Day after his death

Allison Holker Boss is sending love to the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss for Father's Day this year.

The 35-year-old shared on Instagram June 18 a black-and-white photo of her and the beloved dancer smiling, surrounded by their three kids: Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7 and Zaia, 3.

"We love you Stephen forever and always," she captioned the picture of their family.

Fellow dancer Julianne Hough and model Ashley Graham both commented three white heart emoji on the post. Paula Abdul wrote, "I love you," with two little pink hearts.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho commented, "So very proud of you," with a red heart emoji.

"Heavenly Father’s Day. He is still here inspiring. We’ll celebrate him now and always," wrote "Glee" actor and dancer Heather Morris.

The “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ and executive producer died by suicide in December 2022 at the age of 40. Boss was runner-up on the fourth season of "So You Think You Can Dance," on which Holker Boss also competed, and returned to perform in more seasons thereafter.

He also appeared in films like "Step Up," "Magic Mike XXL" and "Hairspray," as well as "Dancing With the Stars," "Modern Family" and "Bones."

In May, Holker Boss opened up to TODAY's Hoda Kotb about life after the loss of her husband.

“I still feel like the rest of the world where I’m still shocked,” Holker Boss said at the time. “No one’s ready for that moment and there’s no one that saw this coming. No one — and that breaks my heart too.”

Following the devastating loss, Holker Boss voiced how it feels to know her husband had been suffering without his family "in the know."

“He wanted to be the strong one for everyone and I think that was a little scary for him to think that he might need to ask for help,” she adds. “He was so much love and light. He really wanted to be everyone’s Superman, and he said that a lot.”

The week after the interview, Holker Boss and Weslie, their oldest daughter, were honored at the National Alliance on Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles' 2023 Mental Health Gala, marking the dancer's first red carpet appearance since Boss' death.

The mother-daughter duo appeared in striking black floor-length gowns with silver jewelry. Holker Boss sported long, shimmering earrings while Weslie donned a cross necklace.

Dancers Derek Hough and Jenna Dewan presented the two with the Heart of a Champion award during the ceremony, according to the organization’s website.

“We promise to continue to move from love and joy forever and always, and to continue to inspire and lead and to teach and to grow,” Holker Boss said in her speech, per People, holding hands with her daughter as they accepted the award.