Stephen 'tWitch' Boss dies at 40

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known for his work as a DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," has died by suicide. He was 40.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.

“I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss began his run as DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014. He would remain with her until the show came to an end earlier this year, serving as an executive producer since 2020.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss was a fan favorite. FOX via Getty Images

He was runner-up on the fourth season of "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008 and returned to perform in subsequent seasons. He had carved out an acting career as well, appearing in several "Step Up" movies, as well as "Magic Mike XXL" and "Hairspray." In addition, he appeared on TV shows such as "Dancing with the Stars," "Modern Family" and "Bones," as well as "Ellen's Game of Games."

He was married to Allison Holker Boss, who had also competed on "So You Think You Can Dance." He had adopted her daughter Weslie, and they would have son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3.

"tWitch" and Ellen DeGeneres also worked together on "Ellen's Game of Games." Mike Rozman / Warner Brothers / NBCU

Boss and Holker Boss also hosted "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" on Freeform and Disney+ between 2017 and 2020.

Earlier this year, Boss was surprised on TODAY by Tommie Tonea Stewart, a theater coach who mentored him at a camp in Montgomery, Alabama, when he was a teenager.

“There would not be a 'tWitch' without Dr. Stewart,” he said after she came out to be with him.