Alicia Silverstone joins TikTok, re-creates iconic 'Clueless' scene with son

Alicia Silverstone has landed on TikTok!

The 44-year-old actor made her debut on the popular social media platform on Friday and gave fans a delightful throwback for her big entrance. In true Cher Horowitz fashion, the “Clueless” star dusted off her yellow plaid blazer to re-create one of the movie’s most memorable scenes.

Stacey Dash portrayed Dionne Davenport and Alicia Silverstone played Cher Horowitz in the beloved teen comedy. CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

In the ten-second TikTok clip, Silverstone begins to strut in front of the camera as “Just a Girl” by No Doubt plays. Her 10-year-old son, Bear Blu Jarecki, who she co-parents with her ex Christopher Jarecki, comes into the frame to put his arm around her shoulder before she shoves him away and lip-syncs her characters iconic line, “Ew, get off of me! Ugh, as if!”

Alicia Silverstone's son Bear is a big fan of his mother's 1995 movie "Clueless."

Don’t worry, she immediately brings her son back on camera and gives him a hug and kiss after the little push!

Silverstone wrapped her son in a loving hug after giving him a playful shove.

“Ugh! As if... I wouldn't join TikTok. 😉💛😘 #Clueless #AsIf,” the 44-year-old actor captioned the video.

Silverstone shared her TikTok to Instagram as well, adding in the caption, “I guess I'm on TikTok now🤷🏼‍♀️💛😘 #Clueless.”

Fans quickly commented, sharing their love for the the fun moment.

"MY FAV THING EVER OH MY," wrote one excited commenter.

"... my life is complete now," added another.

"Omg this movie will always be my favorite I love it," someone else commented on Instagram.

It’s no surprise that Bear was involved in his mom’s TikTok debut, especially in a special tribute to “Clueless,” given that he’s a big fan of the movie. Last April, Silverstone revealed to Entertainment Tonight that after seeing the film for the first time, he started to write fan fiction about the movie and came up with some future storylines.

"He'll bring little things (about the movie) up,” she said. “One night we were laying in bed and he wrote 'Clueless Part 2' and what/where Cher would be. It was unbelievable what he thought."

Bear’s plot depicted Cher as “an alcoholic but he didn't say those words,” she explained. “He was like, ‘She drinks a lot and maybe she’s a makeup artist? Like a professional makeup artist.'”

Silverstone has always kept a special place in her heart for her character in “Clueless” and has even reprised her character— and the plaid suit — for a 2019 episode of “Lip Sync Battle.” She sat down with Vogue last summer to discuss the impact that the movie had on fashion and pop culture, 25 years after it first hit the big screen.

In a video for Vogue, Silverstone reflected on the yellow plaid suit set, revealing that there were three color choices, but yellow ultimately won.

“It’s a nod to a schoolgirl uniform, but in an elevated, chic, very high fashioned way,” she said. “And it’s so absurd. Immediately, you’re transformed, you know the world you’re in because that’s not how kids dress to go to school. It’s just not. But somehow it just feels right and it works.”

The whereabouts of the original suit are unknown, but as Silverstone put it, “it has a life of its own.”

“You see it every year on the runway,” she said. “And I think it’s so interesting that people are so interested in it and it continues to live.”