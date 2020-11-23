Alicia Silverstone's 9-year-old son gets his long hair cut — see the video

Alicia Silverstone's son just ditched his signature long hair for a much shorter do.

In a new video posted to her Instagram page, the actor takes fans behind the scenes as 9-year-old Bear Blu Jarecki gets a pretty major haircut.

The short clip starts with Silverstone asking her son why he's cutting his hair and he jokingly says "I have no idea," then laughs.

Bear was quite animated during his haircut. aliciasilverstone/Instagram

Bear, who has had long locks for years, says he's "very" nervous at first but then states, "I'm so excited" when he sits down for the big moment. With his hair sectioned into multiple pigtails, the 9-year-old says, "Oh my gosh" in amazement as his hairstylist cuts off the first major section of hair.

Silverstone's son holds his hair in his hand then his hairstylist moves on and cuts the rest of it and buzzes his hair for a close cropped cut. Afterward, Bear admires his new do in the mirror and rearranges a few pieces, then flashes a big smile.

The end result! aliciasilverstone/Instagram

"Yes, it’s true. Bear cut his hair!! My baby’s growing up 😭💔" Silverstone wrote in the caption.

The 44-year-old added that she misses her son's long hair but said it was his decision to cut it.

"Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe… but did I try to stop him? Not for one second," she wrote.

It's been a long time since Bear cut his hair and Silverstone said he's been a fan of the look for a while.

"The reason he chose to keep it for as long as he did was because he loved it so much!!!," she wrote.

Still, Bear was in the mood to "try something new" and Silverstone was all for it.

"Although I have a feeling he’ll find a way back to his long hair again in the future. No matter what though, I will always support my sweet, caring, and precious little boy in every decision he makes," she added.

The "Clueless" star has been vocal in the past about her son wearing his hair long and embracing who he is, even when he's been bullied for it.

In September, the actor shared a photo of Bear and revealed that kids on his bus ride to surf camp had made fun of his long hair.

"After he had returned and told me, I thought he would want to cut it for a haircut appointment we had already scheduled the next day, but when we showed up, he said 'please give me a trim so I can grow it to my waist.' That’s my boy! He knows who he is. He loves his hair and chooses to have it long," she wrote.

Silverstone went on to explain that she and her ex-husband, Christopher Jarecki, support their son's individuality and have always loved his hair.

"We would never impose any social ideas about what hair on a boy or girl should look like. We should all try to embrace our children and who they choose to be without any judgement!" she wrote.