Sarah Ferguson posts photos of Queen Elizabeth’s corgis at their new home

Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis are settling into their new home.

Following the death of the late monarch on September 8, it was shared by a source close to Prince Andrew that the queen’s two corgis would be moving to his home at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

More than one month since the queen’s death at 96, Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, shared a sweet update about her beloved corgis on Saturday, October 15. She posted a photo on her Instagram laying down in the grass alongside the two corgis, named Muick (pronounced “Mick”) and Sandy.

“The presents that keep giving..” she captioned the post, which she shared the same day as her 63rd birthday.

The duchess shared several more photos in a second post on Instagram on Saturday, continuing to pose with the two corgis in the grass. She posted the series of snaps sans a caption, letting the adorable photos of the duchess laying in the grass so she could hug and pet both corgis speak for themselves.

Earlier in October, the duchess told The Telegraph that it was “a big honor” to bring the corgis into her home, which she still shares with her ex-husband at Windsor. She also referred to the two corgis as “national treasures” who have “been taught well.”

The corgis won’t be alone at Royal Lodge, either. The Duke and Duchess of York have five Norfolk terriers of their own. The duchess joked with the outlet, explaining, “They all balance out. The carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now.”

According to the Telegraph, Andrew, the queen’s third child, was the one to originally give his mother Muick as well as another dog named Fergus. The dogs were gifts to the queen in March 2021, in an effort to boost her spirit while Prince Philip was hospitalized at the time, just one month before his death at age 99 in April 2021.

However, Fergus eventually passed away in May, and then Sandy was adopted.

Elizabeth is widely remembered for her deep love for animals, especially for her corgis. In 1933, her late father King George VI welcomed the first corgi into their family, a dog named Dookie. Shortly after, he added a second corgi to the family, this time a dog name Jane, who eventually gave birth to two puppies, Crackers and Carol, in 1938.

Since her childhood, Elizabeth was always known to have a parade of corgis—as well as dorgis, a mix of Dachshunds and corgis—by her side, owning dozens of dogs in her life. Throughout her 70-decade reign, her corgis have become beloved to her, the rest of the royal family, as well as the nation.

Prince William was among the family members fond of Elizabeth's herd of corgis, including Muick and Sandy. In a video captured by Sky News in September, he let those in the crowd know that the dogs were being well-taken care of following his grandmother's death.

“I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad,” William said to a woman in the crowd. “They are going to be looked after fine.”

William went on to call them “two very friendly corgis” and that they have a “good home.” He also added, “They’ll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I’m sure.”