Here's where Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis will live after her death

After Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced on Thursday, Sept. 8, royal watchers and dog lovers everywhere had one lingering question: What would happen to her beloved pets?

The queen was known for her love of corgis (and dorgis, a crossbreed of corgis and dashchunds), as well as other animals. At the time of her death, she left behind four dogs, including one dorgi, Candy, who was photographed with her during the Platinum Jubilee. The other three dogs including two corgis and one cocker spaniel.

Photo from Jan. 2022 showing Queen Elizabeth and her dorgi, Candy. Steve Parsons / AFP - Getty Images

On Sunday, Sept. 11, a source close to Prince Andrew, the queen's third child, confirmed that the two corgis would move to his home in Windsor. There was no word on what would happen to the other two dogs.

Prince Andrew recently had his patronages and military affiliations removed after he was accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who alleges she was trafficked to Andrew by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Giuffre alleged she was 17 at the time. Guiffre and the prince settled their civil suit in Feb. 2022.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, "bonded with the queen over dog walking and riding horses," said the source. Ferguson and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996 but remained in contact.

"Even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with the Queen by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting," the source continued.

Sarah, Duchess of York, with Queen Elizabeth. Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

In 2021, Prince Andrew gifted Queen Elizabeth with a dorgi and a corgi. According to the source, Sarah had found those puppies.

On Instagram, the duchess paid tribute to her former mother-in-law, thanking her for her "extraordinary legacy" and "fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness" before taking a more personal note.

"To me, she was the most incredible mother-in-law and friend. I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce," she wrote, alongside a photo of the queen smiling in pale purple. "I will miss her more than words can express."

