Sarah Ferguson gives an update on Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis

Two of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis have found a new home.

In an interview with U.K. newspaper The Telegraph published on Oct. 5, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, spoke about adopting two of the late monarch’s dogs named Muick (pronounced “Mick”) and Sandy.

The duchess told the publication that it was “a big honor” to take in the pets. She added that they are “national treasures” and have “been taught well.”

According to the newspaper, Muick and Sandy will move in with Ferguson and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, who currently live together at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The corgis will be surrounded by plenty of company as the Duke and Duchess of York already have five Norfolk terriers.“They all balance out,” she explained, laughing. “The carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now.”

In this file picture released in London on Feb. 4, 2022, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is stroking one of her corgi dogs. Steve Parsons / AFP - Getty Images

The Telegraph reported that Prince Andrew originally gifted Queen Elizabeth, his mother, with Muick and another dog named Fergus during March 2021 to help lift her spirits while Prince Philip was hospitalized.

The Duke of Edinburgh later died at age 99 in April 2021.

Fergus died in May, according to The Telegraph, and Sandy was adopted.

When the queen died on Sept. 8 at age 96, she left behind multiple dogs — which included dorgis (a crossbreed of corgis and dachshunds) and cocker spaniels — as well as other pets.

A source close to Prince Andrew first confirmed on Sept. 11 that he would inherit two of his mother’s dogs. Information was not shared about the other animals.

The Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy, are walked inside Windsor Castle on Sept. 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Glyn Kirk / AFP Pool via via Getty Images

While greeting members of the public who were standing in the queue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, Prince William told one woman that the corgis were in good hands.

“I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad,” he said in a video filmed by Sky News on Sept. 17. “They are going to be looked after fine.”

On Sept. 19, the monarch’s casket was brought to Windsor Castle to be laid to rest in St. George’s Chapel. Muick and Sandy were photographed at the funeral with their handlers and Prince Andrew.

Earlier this year, Prince Andrew, 62, had his patronages and military affiliations removed after Virginia Giuffre accused him of sexual abuse. Giuffre says that she was 17 when she was trafficked to the duke by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Giuffre and Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court legal settlement in February 2022.

Sarah Ferguson is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022 in London, England. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

In spite of divorcing in 1996, the pair still live together.

During an interview in 2015 with USA Today, she said of their interesting arrangement, “Andrew and I, we’re the happiest divorced couple in the world — extraordinary, really, isn’t it. We live in the same house, but then, it’s a big house, so that’s OK. But I think it’s really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family.”

For Ferguson, she's remembering her famous mother-in-law as a “wonderful friend” and “the finest ever icon… legendary, incredible."

“I think if we can uphold her values and uphold what she’s built for 70 years, I think we’re doing a good job," she told The Telegraph. "And I think kindness and humility, loyalty, and all the good things… and always remember, manners.”