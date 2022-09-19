While greeting British subjects in a surprise visit to the queue of people waiting to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Westminster, Prince William reassured one woman that the late queen's corgis are in good hands.

In a video captured by Sky News, William held the hand of a blond woman who inquired about the dogs' well-being.

"I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad,” he said. “They are going to be looked after fine."

Prince William, Prince of Wales meets members of the public in the queue as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral on Monday, on Sept. 17, 2022. WPA Pool / Getty Images

He added that they're "two very friendly corgis" and they have a "good home."

"They’ll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I’m sure," he said in the clip.

TODAY previously reported the queen left behind four dogs at the time of her death — one corgi/dashchund mix named Candy, two corgis and one cocker spaniel.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, a source close to Prince Andrew, the queen’s third child, confirmed that the two corgis would move to his home in Windsor. There is still no word on what will happen to the other two dogs.

The queen had reportedly stopped taking in dogs in the mid 2010s because she didn't want to die and leave any young dogs behind. However, she was gifted a few dogs over the years, including one from Andrew. According to the source, Andrew's ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, played a role in getting the late monarch the dog.

Andrew and Sarah divorced in 1996 but remained in close contact. Even after their split, the source said Sarah bonded with the queen "over dog walking and riding horses."

“Even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with the Queen by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting,” the source told NBC News.

Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle with one of her corgis in September 1952. Bettmann Archive

Over the course of her life, Queen Elizabeth II famously cared for more than 30 corgis, several labradors, cocker spaniels and Candy, the dorgi. She was also known for breeding and racing horses.

In another Sky News clip from Prince Williams' Saturday visit with the late queen's fans, he can be seen telling people his grandmother would have "never believed" the long line to see her coffin.

Supporters waited in hours-long lines outside to see the queen as her body laid in-state at Westminster Hall. Sunday evening, ahead of the monarch's state funeral, The United Kingdom’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport officially closed the queue. The last estimated wait time was 8 hours.

The late monarch's state funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. London time (6 a.m. ET), after a short procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, with more than 2,000 people expected to attend.