If you want to snag a selfie with Roger Federer, it helps to be an adorable animal indigenous to Australia.

The tennis legend made a new furry buddy ahead of the Hopman Cup in Perth when he snapped a few shots with a quokka, a marsupial from the kangaroo and wallaby family found mainly in western Australia.

Meet my new furry friend.

So happy to be back down under #HappyQuokka @westernaustralia #justanotherdayinWA pic.twitter.com/YvgdMCs13u — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 28, 2017

The friendly critter appeared to have a ball with the normally reserved Swiss superstar. The 36-year-old icon even came down to the quokka's level for a few goofy pictures.

Roger Federer found a doubles partner ahead of a tournament in Australia. Getty Images

Federer, 36, is just catching up with the times, as a #QuokkaSelfie was the must-have selfie of 2015.

Back then, it seemed the poor guys could barely get a minute alone without a stranger grabbing a photo.