Paris Hilton says her ‘heart is broken’ after her dog Diamond Baby goes missing

Paris Hilton is heartbroken as her beloved dog, Diamond Baby, has gone missing.

Hilton, 41, shared that her chihuahua disappeared on Sept. 14 and has been doing what she can to locate her pup. The DJ shared photos and videos of Diamond Baby on her Instagram on Sept. 19, expressing how heartbroken she is and what she’s done in hopes of recovering her pet.

“This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I’ve been at a loss of words. Diamond Baby @HiltonPets has been missing since last Wednesday. I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open,” Hilton wrote. “My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door but we still haven’t found her.”

Hilton added that she’s hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic “and looking into dog finding drones now. I’m doing everything in my power to get her back.”

“Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I’m feeling — My heart is broken,” she wrote. “I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here.”

Hilton wrote that she had been scared to publicly announce that Diamond Baby had gone missing “because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety but I’m desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back.”

She then shared an email address for people who know of her whereabouts or see her. In an Instagram story, Hilton also shared additional details about Diamond Baby, including her color and that she’s “a little shy and will go belly up if you try to carry her.”

Paris Hilton shared details about her lost dog, Diamond Baby, on her Instagram Story. Paris Hilton/Instagram Story

The dog was last seen at Mulholland Drive and Clerendon Road in Beverly Hills.

"There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked," Hilton wrote in her story. "Please, please please email...and please keep an eye out for my baby."

Hilton is famously known for her love of chihuahuas and tiny dogs. She regularly posts photos and videos of her furry friends on her social media and includes them in her shows and promotional videos.

Diamond Baby was recently featured in her Uber Eats commercial with the Irwins.