Justin Theroux shared a sad update for his fans and followers on Instagram late Sunday night.

One of his beloved dogs — Dolly, the white shepherd he and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston raised together — has died.

"Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield," the actor wrote alongside a collection of photos. (Be sure to click or swipe through to see all of the photos in the memorial post.)

The first photo in the set shows Dolly during happier days, looking off into the distance in front of a background of snowy hills at the edge of a forest. But it's the pics that follow that are sure to bring a tear to any dog lover's eyes.

As the sun sets, Dolly can be seen stretched out on the grass with wildflowers and petals scattered on her bright white fur. In one photo, someone burns sage near the canine. In another, two hands — which, based on a tattoo and a beauty mark, are believed to be Theroux and Aniston's hands — hold on to each other as they reach over Dolly.

Theroux and Aniston have remained close friends since their split.

Dolly's pack mate, a terrier named Clyde, can be seen approaching her body in another shot, before those aforementioned hands wrap Dolly up in a soft blanket in the final image.

"She was surrounded by her entire family," Theroux wrote.

Aniston has spoken about Dolly in the past — and about the woman she named the pup after, country music superstar Dolly Parton.

Dolly the dog was actually part of Aniston's life long before she married Theroux back in 2015. In fact, during a visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last year, she revealed that she told Parton about her namesake around 2011, when Aniston and Theroux had just started dating.

"I told her that I named my dog after her," she said. But years after that encounter, when she and Parton were promoting the coming-of-age comedy "Dumplin,'" the topic of the dog's name came up again.

Parton told a reporter, "I don't know how I felt about that," which led Aniston to panic and think, "Oh, God! I've insulted her."

But who could really be offended by sharing a name with a sweetie like Dolly the dog?

Theroux closed out his social media memorial to Dolly with a quote from George G. Vest's impassioned courtroom verse, "Eulogy of the Dog": "The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog — faithful and true, even in death."