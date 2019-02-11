Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 11, 2019, 10:42 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

It looks like Jennifer Aniston has stayed “Friends” with her exes.

Justin Theroux took to Instagram to wish the actress, who turned 50 on Monday, a happy birthday.

In the pic, Aniston looks, well, fierce, which Theroux notes.

“Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman,” the actor writes. “Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.”

Theroux and Aniston, who married in 2015, announced last year that they were splitting.

Aniston certainly made turning the big 5-0 an event to remember. Famous pals Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were among the names attending a bash in Los Angeles on Saturday to help celebrate the milestone. Aniston’s other high-profile ex, Brad Pitt, also reportedly showed up.

The kind words and gestures by Theroux and Pitt seem in lockstep with Aniston’s own opinions about her marriages being good experiences, despite the fact that her unions ended in divorce.

“My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in (my) personal opinion,” she told Elle magazine back in December. “And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

Theroux appears to have agreed with that sentiment in an interview with The New York Times last September.

“The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he said. “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.”