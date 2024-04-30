We’re going to go ahead and extend a congratulations on your new female canine companion if that’s why you’ve landed on this article. Or, if you’re just toying with the idea of getting an adorable girl puppy, we’re going to warn you: The following 100 girl puppy names may be enough to tip the scale and convince you to add a new fur baby to your home.

So, what’s trending in the female dog-naming landscape these days? Janice Costa, the owner of Canine Camp Getaway, a vacation camp for dogs, shares that some of the old-fashioned baby girl names that are coming back into vogue with children are also being used on dogs, such as Daisy, Violet and Stella. Costa also finds that people are looking for names that feel less common as of late.

“Luna and Maggie are pretty, but the name loses something when everyone in the dog park is calling it out,” says Costa, who deliberately named her youngest dog Melina because she loved “the musical feel of it” and has yet to find another Melina at any of the events she competes at with her dogs as an active dog sport competitor.

In some cases, Costa is seeing people add a middle name to more common dog names for females such as Maggie May or Lexie Lou, or give a classic name a different spelling. “Much like the years when every school had a Kristen, Kristin, Krysten, Kirsten, Christy, etc., people will play around with more common dog names that they like to make them stand out,” she says, ticking off the examples of Caylee instead of Kaylee, Daisie instead of Daisy and Zena instead of Xena.

Another trend on the horizon? There’s a rise in more gender-neutral dog names like Dakota, Aspen, Sushi, Hershey, Boo, Cocoa and Shadow, as well as fun food-inspired names like Bacon and Bagel.

Kelly Cairns, DVM, MS, vice president of Medical Excellence and Education for Thrive Pet Healthcare, echoes Costa’s sentiment, saying that among the 33,000+ dogs who are Thrive Plus members, a trend is emerging of puppies with gender-neutral names like Bailey, Charlie, Dakota and Riley.

Currently, Cairns shares that Bella, Luna and Lucy are the top names for female puppies among the company’s Thrive Plus members. Your dog’s name may not stand out at the dog park with a name like these, but it’s certainly a popular girl puppy name for a good reason. Keep reading for 100 girl puppy names we love, from A to Z.

Cute Girl Puppy Names