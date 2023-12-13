OK, here’s what we know: Shohei Ohtani is arguably the best baseball player who’s ever lived. He’s the only player in Major League Baseball history to unanimously win the MVP award twice.

We also know he’s incredibly wealthy, thanks to the record-setting, 10-year, $700 million contract he recently signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here’s what we don’t know: his dog’s name. It is hound for hound the most adorable question vexing baseball fans at the moment.

Shohei Ohtani with his dog in Newport Beach, California, prior to the announcement that Ohtani won the 2023 American League Most Valuable Player award on Nov. 16. Emma Sharon / MLB Photos via Getty Images

Yes, Ohtani’s dog became a bit of a star itself last month when the sensational two-way player won the American League MVP for the second time with the Los Angeles Angels. The only problem is no one knows the pooch’s name.

Sports journalist Pablo Torre stoked the embers of controversy last week when he said there was a reason no one knows the animal’s name.

What is the name of Shohei Ohtani's dog? People want to know. Emma Sharon / MLB Photos via Getty Images

“The rumor I have heard is that Shohei Ohtani’s dog’s name — the reason they’re not saying it — is because the dog’s name is the name of one of the teams he is considering,” he said on his “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast, before Ohtani’s signing with the Dodgers was announced.

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler wonders if the pup may have indeed been named after his team.

“So his dog was named Dodger after all?” he wrote on X on Dec. 9.

“I’d like to think it was named Walker but I guess I’ll find out soon,” he followed up a few minutes later.

With Ohtani now officially a Dodger, that got us thinking about possible names of Ohtani’s pet that may have a connection to the franchise.

How about Dog-Walker Buehler?

Or Mookie Pets, for former MVP and seven-time All-Star Mookie Betts?

What about Clayton Ker-Paw, for three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw?

Or maybe Ohtani has some reverence for the past and named it Orel Furshiser, in honor of retired Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser? Don't forget Don Drys-tail, for three-time World Series winner and nine-time All-Star Don Drysdale.

It's the $700 million question. Boy, can that buy a lot of chew toys.